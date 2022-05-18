KEYSER — The 1st defendant in West Virginia’s largest poaching case ever has been sentenced to house arrest.
Former Mineral County Deputy Tyler Biggs entered a plea of no contest Monday in magistrate court here to charges of illegal wildlife possession, spotlighting, failure to register, exceeding the yearly deer limit and conspiracy.
Grant County Magistrate Willard L. Earle II, who presided over the Mineral case, sentenced Biggs to 130 days of house arrest in lieu of jail time. It will run concurrent with a 110-day sentence he received earlier this month after pleading to charges leveled against him in Grant County.
He still faces a single charge in Hampshire County over a deer taken near Junction.
Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller, who is overseeing the case in Hampshire and Mineral counties, offered him a plea on that charge. She has plea offers out to the 7 other defendants in the 223-count case.
Tyler Biggs and his father, Christopher Biggs; Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. and his father, Robert Horner Sr.; Colton Broadwater and his father, Gregory Broadwater; another former Mineral deputy, Dalton Dally; and Ivy Rodehaver were all charged by Natural Resources Police in January with misdemeanor hunting crimes around the taking of at least 27 antlered deer last fall in the 3 counties.
Two felony charges against Christopher Biggs were dropped last month.
In addition to his house arrest, Tyler Biggs will pay fines, court costs and other fees in the case, including $12 a day for monitoring during his house arrest.
West Virginia law calls for replacement fees in the illegal killing of trophy bucks – any deer with a 14-inch rack or bigger. More than a dozen of the deer killed were classified as trophy bucks.
Biggs must also testify against the other defendants as part of the plea deal. He is not allowed to have firearms in his house.
Miller argued Monday for 150 days of confinement, but did not oppose house arrest instead of jail time.
“I believe the community wants him to answer for his actions,” Miller said .
In making the case for a lighter sentence, Tyler Biggs’ attorney Dan James said his client has cooperated with authorities, calling him “brutally, brutally honest.”
Also on Monday, hearings for Christopher Biggs and Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. were continued, and Earle denied motions to move Robert Horner Sr.’s trial elsewhere and to suppress some evidence.
