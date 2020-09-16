MARTINSBURG — West Virginia Army Guard officials have announced the opening of a new Special Forces Airborne unit in the Eastern Panhandle.
The unit will create a variety of jobs and economic investment in the region, The Journal reported.
The 1528th Forward Support Company Special Operations Airborne unit will activate in the fall of 2021, but is already accepting applications from those interested in joining the newest unit to come to the Eastern Panhandle, said Master Sgt. Charles Withrow.
“It’s going to create new opportunities. Because we have this unit, future plans are to add a new facility to the area in the near future,’’ Withrow said. “As for a young person looking to join the military, now we can offer these support company things — airborne training, the possibility of travel and a number of positions that weren’t available here.
“And, with new units, there are new full-time positions for current members to apply for, as well as positions for retirees. Really, it’s a big investment in the community,’’ Withrow added.
The new unit’s mission will be to provide logistics support for U.S. Army Special Operations Forces units worldwide.
State to send $400 in jobless benefits this week
2CHARLESTON — West Virginia will start processing additional unemployment benefits to residents next week, Gov. Jim Justice said last week.
The federal government approved the state’s application for funding late last month. Those unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic will receive an additional $400 per week through the Lost Wages Assistance Program created by President Donald Trump.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide $300 and the state will chip in $100 through coronavirus relief funds, Justice said.
The benefits will be sent out starting Monday, said Scott Adkins, the acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. They replace $600 weekly payments that expired in July.
Eligible residents at first will retroactively receive five weeks of benefits totaling $2,000, minus withholding taxes, for Aug. 1 through Aug. 29, Adkins said. Residents must certify they are unemployed because of the coronavirus.
Individuals who returned to work or exhausted their benefits before Aug. 1 will not be eligible.
Residents must currently receive at least $100 weekly in state unemployment benefits to get the full amount. Those ineligible for the $400 can still receive $100 each week provided by the state. Adkins said the extra $100 will affect nearly 15,000 families.
West Virginia has been approved for $103 million. Once the money has been exhausted, the benefits will cease, Adkins said.
Supreme Court
to hear case over
governor’s residency
3CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court has set oral arguments in a lawsuit over whether Gov. Jim Justice must live in the state capital.
Arguments are set for Oct. 14 in an appeal of a Kanawha circuit judge’s ruling that denied the governor’s motion to dismiss the 2-year-old case filed by Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, news outlets reported.
Sponaugle, a Democrat, wants Justice to live in Charleston, per the state constitution that says governors should “reside at the seat of the government.’’ Lawyers for the Republican governor, who lives in Greenbrier County and is seeking reelection in November.
