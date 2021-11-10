ROMNEY — There were no surprises on Oct. 26 as the Hampshire County Commission approved projects for American Rescue Plan funding. Only the projects greenlighted in a work session the week before were funded.
The largest was the $1.2 million broadband project extending fiber optic a total of 35 miles, from the Romney Middle School east on U.S. 50 to Cooper Mountain, up Ford Hill Road from Grassy Lick to Augusta, and up Route 29 to the school in Slanesville.
The 911 Center got $38,500 to upgrade its obsolete software, plus a $314,000 upgrade of 1st responder mobile radios to be done gradually over the full period (up to the end of calendar year 2024) allowed to spend ARP funds.
Commissioner Dave Cannon reported Sgt. Jamie Carter told him both the 1st responders’ aging radios and the 911 call center’s obsolete software that frequently goes down are major safety concerns.
Romney was granted $122,000 for a bulk water station and the Central Hampshire PSD received $270,000 for 2 projects.
Of that, $220,000 will fund a search for a secondary water source to provide an alternative if the South Branch (the current source of water for Romney and Central Hampshire) became contaminated.
The remaining $50,000 should pay for initial stages of a sewer system project for Springfield — enough to get the project off the ground, so grant money can be sought to complete it.
Compensation for Covid-related revenue loss will go to parks and recreation ($39,363 in lost rental income) and the convention and visitors bureau ($8,804 in lost hotel/motel taxes), in addition to the $228,000 previously awarded to volunteer fire departments.
Conditional approval was given to a request to extend broadband into the Romney Business Park, provided a future tenant wanted it. Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson asked that they consider the needs of existing tenants as well.
Spending county ARP funds to provide broadband and better phone service to the Potomac Eagle was rejected, with the commissioners saying that if they did this for one private business, they would be expected to do it for everyone.
A number of requests remained unfunded because questions raised by the commissioners the previous week remained unanswered, or because the commissioners felt it would be inappropriate to allocate funds at this time.
Providing water for the planned North Elementary School was deemed “not feasible” until the Central Hampshire PSD evaluates demand in the area, and a bulk water station for the Capon Bridge Technology Park deemed “not feasible” until the technology park’s water system is transferred to the Central Hampshire PSD.
Information the commissioners had requested on some projects in the previous week’s work session still seemed to be lacking, and the projects remained unfunded.
They had asked how the county ambulance service could continue expanded service for the northern part of the county after ARP funds ran out, whether some Parks and Recreation requests fit ARP guidelines and what use would be made of funds requested for the Capon School Street Revitalization Project.
Logan Mantz and Mary Billings attended the meeting to provide the requested information on the Capon School Street Revitalization Project.
Though they got to describe the project in greater detail, this occurred at the end of the meeting when decisions had already been made, and no changes were suggested.
Commission President Brian Eglinger assured everyone that there is still “a good bid of money” left.
In other business, County Clerk Eric Strite reported a redistricting committee consisting of himself, Commissioner Bob Hott and mapping specialist Aaron Cox hopes to draw boundaries for new magisterial districts by early November, and new precinct boundaries by January.
Region 8 Planning and Development Council Director Terry Lively presented the commissioners with 2 Small Cities Block Grant applications to sign, one for $1.9 million for the health department to install negative pressure ventilation for infection control, build examination rooms and provide storage for personal protective equipment, and the second for $484,333 for a 34-foot truck equipped like a mobile hospital.
Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins submitted a written update on the Covid situation, mentioning the availability of monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk individuals exposed to Covid, available at the hospital if prescribed by a health provider. She reported 11 county residents have died from Covid in the past month.
There have been complaints about the accuracy of the clocks in the courthouse, and Strite reported the connection to the Fort Collins, Colo., radio tower that automatically corrects the time is not working. The commission agreed to have maintenance investigate what can be done and report back. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.