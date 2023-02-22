Hampshire County’s first responders handle high-stress situations on a regular basis. These volunteers and professionals go through rigorous training to perform as efficiently as possible, but something as simple as finding the right address continues to hinder efficiency in already-difficult emergency situations.
“I think people just don’t really understand the importance of having the numbers at the end of their driveway and on their house,” said Springfield Rescue Squad Chief Donna Steward.
The 911 Addressing and Mapping Ordinance from 2011 aimed to “provide assignment of names to streets and roadways and implementation and maintenance of the mapping and posting of street signs and building numbers in Hampshire County,” including the establishment of an enhanced 911 emergency telephone system in the county, states that the commission has the authority to delegate, contract or cooperate with other governmental units to “complete all necessary components” of the ordinance.
The fulfillment of the ordinance includes “prompt and accurate dispatch of emergency services or 911 personnel.”
Hampshire County Commission President Brian Eglinger explained that the county requires a certain type of “legible location sign,” but “the majority of the problem comes from those who don’t want a sign or loosely follow the ordinance, as they claim they don’t want everyone to know where they live.”
First responders often face the brunt of residents’ frustrations when a driver misses a house that doesn’t have an address displayed.
Steward, with 43 years of experience, said it would be nice if the county put into an ordinance “requiring all houses or the end of driveways be labeled.”
“With all the changes over the years, I don’t know where everybody lives anymore,” she added.
Steward mentioned that some of the houses toward Green Spring have both their house and their driveways labeled, “which is great.”
Gerald Brill, who has been Capon Spring’s Fire Chief for over two decades, pointed out that sign theft is another issue here. Oftentimes, their replacement is delayed – if at all.
A seemingly harmless and petty theft can throw off the system. It can be especially challenging for those responding to a call in an area where they don’t usually go.
Knowing the address or name of the road of the incident is important. Brill said that sometimes people just don’t know where they are. He reported that a recent fire took a few extra minutes to get to because the caller gave them an inaccurate location.
Brill said that a few minutes could be the difference between saving someone’s life or saving the entire house from burning.
He noted that while it may be easier to locate a fire, his experience as an EMT made him realize the importance of accurate location.
Even if people think they are doing right by placing numerical stickers on their mailbox, Romney Rescue Squad Chief Donnie Smith said that locating an address at nighttime can be especially difficult, especially if those numbers aren’t visible or if the home is off the roadway and not lit up.
“Reflective would be great,” he said of the preference for making addresses easily visible.
Green Spring Graphics in Romney offers custom-made 6”x12” reflective road signs; $20 for one side and $25 for both.
Tractor supply offers basic numerical stickers for homes and mailboxes, but Steward emphasized adding contrast to the background to make it easier to see.
Although privacy seems to be the main source of concern for residents who don’t have their address numbers displayed, addresses are open public records. There is also no direct correlation between crime and labeled streets or homes.
A WVU study that looked at crime in rural West Virginia concluded that “places with high levels of interdependence are likely to be the safest” from crime, including property theft.
Eglinger did not comment about possibly making reflective signage mandatory in Hampshire County.
The U.S. Department of Transportation states that “accurate and up-to-date addresses are critical to transportation safety” and are a vital part of updating the 911 service infrastructure.
Properly display your address
Here are 10 steps to follow to ensure that your home’s address is displayed properly, saving seconds that could end up saving you or a loved one’s life in an emergency.
1. Know your 911 address. First responders use your 911 address to locate you during an emergency. If your home is new, or if you live in one of the many VERY rural areas of Hampshire County, check with county 911 addressing coordinator Aaron Cox and make sure your home is on the map.
2. Be visible – from both directions. Posting your address number on your mailbox is a good start, but numbers should be posted on BOTH sides of the mailbox. Emergency vehicles may not arrive from the same direction as your mailperson. The entry to your driveway should also be marked with your address numbers if your mailbox sits across the road from your house.
3. Be visible in the dark. Emergencies happen at night, as well as during the light of day. Make sure any number displays on your home are illuminated. Numbers on your mailbox or at the end of your driveway should be reflective and on a highly contrasted background to make sure first responders can see them easily at night.
4. Use large numbers. When creating 911 address signs, use numbers that are at least three inches high.
5. Locate numbers near the road. Many houses in Hampshire County aren’t easily visible from the road. Make sure you post numbers on a sign, post or pole so they can be viewed from the road. Avoid posting numbers on a gate entry as well – they won’t be visible when the gate is open.
6. Post more than once on extra long or shared driveways. If your driveway leads to more than one address, post all the numbers at the end of the driveway. Then post the correct number on each house or building.
7. Uncover the numbers. It may be hard to remember, but keep shrubs, trees, flowers, weeds or bushes trimmed if they’re located near your numbers. Make sure lawn ornaments, flags and other items on your porch also are free from covering the numbers.
8. Signage by shared mailboxes. If your mailbox is located on a community post with other mailboxes, you must also post your address at the end of your driveway. A first responder may not know which house is yours when there are multiple mailboxes and no identifying signage on your driveway.
9. Buy or make those signs. Signs should be easy to see from the road – you can purchase street numbers and 911 address sign kits at hardware stores and online. Some fire departments may also have address signs available for purchase – call and ask. If you decide to make your own, remember: reflective numbers are critical.
10. Do a test drive. Drive the road up to your home in both directions, during the day and also at night. Pretend you’ve never been there before, and see how quickly and easily you can spot your address numbers as you approach your driveway and house.
