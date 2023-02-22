Hampshire County’s first responders handle high-stress situations on a regular basis. These volunteers and professionals go through rigorous training to perform as efficiently as possible, but something as simple as finding the right address continues to hinder efficiency in already-difficult emergency situations.

Road signs

Address numbers should be reflective, large and visible from the road – from BOTH directions

“I think people just don’t really understand the importance of having the numbers at the end of their driveway and on their house,” said Springfield Rescue Squad Chief Donna Steward.

