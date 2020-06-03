The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives forever.
Forget the short-term effects like having so many businesses shut down temporarily.
Long-term, the jolt of the last 10 or 11 weeks has sent shockwaves through how we work, how we shop, how we interact and how we view the world around us.
Those ripples – seismic now, subtle later on – will be with us for a generation or more.
As a kid growing up in the 1960s, I remember signs on the streets and a stern warning that our 5th-grade teacher gave a classmate about spitting in public.
I just learned a day or 2 ago that the aversion to public spitting was an outgrowth of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. Before then, nobody noticed when people spit. But in 1918 and 1919 it became as socially unacceptable as, oh, shaking hands is becoming today.
We’ve all been sheltering in place for a while, but a lot of companies are telling white-collar workers don’t come back to the office even when the coast is clear.
Having a lot of people working from home is going to have side effect after side effect across the country.
Less commuting means less wear and tear on cars and lower new-car sales. It means less consumption of gas and oil and those other fluids, bad for gas-station workers (even Sheetz!), good for the environment.
By the way, less gas consumption will mean less gas tax revenue for states to keep roads up and build new ones.
If we have fewer people working outside the home, will the demand for daycare go down? Will the expectation that work runs from 9 to 5 slip away?
To contain the virus, business travel has reduced to almost nonexistent – and yet business goes on. After restrictions are lifted, will big businesses find they can meet by Zoom and email and phone and don’t need to send as many people cross country? That’s bad news for airlines, rental cars, hotels and restaurants.
(Forget travel agents; they ceased being a concern about 15 or 20 years ago.)
And if more people are working from home, businesses may find they need fewer middle managers because there are no offices to manage. Office space becomes less valuable, pushing real estate prices and construction down.
I’m not saying every office and every office manager will go the way of the dinosaur. But even a 10-percent reduction has huge implications.
The push to work from home – and maybe educate our kids from home too – will increase the pressure to bring highspeed Internet to America’s most isolated, sprawling and rugged places – like Hampshire County.
Personal stockpiles of toilet paper aside, the pandemic has changed the way we shop as well.
I have a friend who 2 weeks into the crisis swore she’d never set foot in Food Lion again. (She has since relented some.)
Instead, she discovered the joys of ordering groceries online, having the account settled online and driving into a slot in front of Wal-Mart and having an employee bring the bags out to her.
Wal-Mart has had that option for a while. Heck, online shopping of all sorts has been around for awhile.
But for people set in their ways, there was no incentive to switch from visiting brick-and-mortar stores to shopping online.
Until mid-March.
Suddenly, an Amazon Prime membership seems like a good investment. Go online, find what you want, click a couple of links and it’s on its way to your doorstep in 2 days.
I had the sense last Christmas that our national willingness to forgo mall shopping for online shopping had tilted toward the Internet in a way that it hadn’t happened before. I heard more and more people saying how easy it was and how they could avoid the hassle of crowds.
Mid-March just pushed us farther and faster along that path.
That’s good news for warehouse workers and delivery drivers.
Yes, we’ll still go to stores for groceries, for healthcare needs, for hardware, for the quick stuff we run out of.
But do you really see all those clothing stores and shoe shops on the malls regaining the traction they once had?
Besides, as much as we’re going to be hanging around the house, what’s the need for designer dresses and spike heels going to be anyway?
Restaurants deliver. Churches video-record worship services. The mail comes daily. The Internet-provider bill is paid.
We have all we need for that Brave New World.
