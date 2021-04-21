The sun was warm upon my face. The sweat dripping in my eyes highlighted that the time had come for me to take a break. I was sitting on a nearby stump when it crept toward me from the woods. Silently it came. And then, without fanfare or any warning at all, it pounced.
“I can’t wait ...”. How many times have I uttered those words? The conviction began to eat me alive. I’ve been pushing my entire life. So much so that by the age of 35 most folks described me simply as driven.
I first encountered the “I can’t wait” syndrome in grammar school. Junior high school was waiting and I had been imprisoned in 1st-5th grade long enough. But the ICW syndrome was only getting started.
I can’t wait until high school. Until I can drive a car. Go on a date. Get a job. Have my own car. Leave St Helena. See the world. Finish college. Lose weight. Be ordained. Become a Black Belt. Plant my own church. Start my own ministry.
The list goes on and on....
Push through it. Get it done. Yes, the dreaded ICW syndrome has been present in one form or another my entire life. (Am I alone?) Is it that we are so foolish to believe the grass is really greener? Is the next thing alway better?
Perhaps I come by it honestly. My dad suffered from ICW syndrome. He pushed hard his entire life. Regarding retirement I heard him say more than a time or 2, “I can’t wait.”
He died at 61 years of age. If I could ask him today I’m certain he would say that he had a good life. Yet I wonder, if he knew he’d never see retirement, would he have pushed so hard?
I’m pretty much retired now. The last pastor I trained/ordained and church I planted are thriving. Both are doing so well that I am primarily needed only for prayer support and an occasional consultation.
Still, the ICW beast is ever present — looking for opportunity as it crouches just beyond the tree line.
My bride and I often speak of the next few years. And each time we do I hear the rustle from the bushes.
I can’t wait until the snow ends. The mortgage is paid. The garden is complete. The animal pens are all created. The birds occupy all the birdhouses. The time for planting has arrived. The flowers bloom. The kids and grandkids come to visit.
Looking over my years I can see there were times when the ICW syndrome was held at bay. I truly did not want my time in sports to end. The allure of continuing to play a variety of sports was nearly enough for me to contemplate Doctorate study. There were a couple of classes like that. Once-in-a-lifetime classes that encouraged critical thinking above memorization and regurgitation of facts at the end for an exam. Those were precious times indeed.
Last year I completed my memoirs. This year I am closing in on my next goal of 365 blogs. I can’t wait until . . . shoot, I did it again.
Closing my eyes the nearby bird sings loudly. (Loudly enough for me to hear). I wonder, is he singing for the tomorrow he hopes will come or the today he seeks to enjoy? You ponder that.
