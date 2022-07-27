Hampshire County sizzled through 2022’s hottest day Saturday and soaked up its biggest rainstorm of the year on Monday.
Then, on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for potential flooding in all 55 counties as more storms were forecast to pound West Virginia through Friday morning.
If that sounds turbulent, well, it is.
“This is a more active storm year than last year,” says Aubrey Urbanowicz, chief meteorologist at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Va. “In 2021 we were really in a drought, so that can limit humidity and moisture available for storms.”
This year, the moisture is there, as evidenced by the 1.32 inches of rain that fell on Romney Monday, the .91 inches that fell Saturday and even more that came down Tuesday afternoon.
Saturday’s high soared to 98, matching last year’s high and beating any single high from 2020 and 2019.
All that came barely 10 days after a storm ripped across the southern part of the county, spawning the 1st 2 tornadoes here since 1998 and only the 3rd and 4th since 1950.
Weekend storms knocked out electricity in Hampshire and 2 counties in Maryland, affecting 22,000 customers at their height and leaving more than 1,000 still in the dark Monday morning.
Tuesday’s State of Preparedness declaration directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement its emergency operations plan to be prepared to provide any essential emergency services that may be required by flooding.
Gov. Justice and the emergency management office reminded all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.
Review editor Nick Carroll contributed to this report.
