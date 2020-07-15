West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued the mandate nearly a week ago that in order to cut down on the spread of COVID-19, residents must wear masks in public places.
I, for one, wear the mask when I am in public places where social distancing is difficult or impossible. Yes, I have taken some flack for wearing it, but I have also received praise.
To me, we are living in unprecedented times, especially since none of us were around for the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. It seems every 100 years something like this happens, from what I have read.
Over the Fourth of July weekend I did some traveling through three states. I wore the mask in all three, for the record. One of the states already had the mask-in-public mandate in place. The other two did not, but West Virginia soon joined the initiative.
From what I saw where masks were mandated people were gladly wearing them. Plus, while wearing the masks people were still following social distancing guidelines. That was pleasing to me as I really enjoy my personal space.
While I was in the mountains of central Pennsylvania, I only went to a couple of public places. Each time, I did wear the mask — and no one recognized me, of course — and I observed others. There is genuine care being displayed by people which could be the result of the fear of getting this sometimes fatal ailment.
During those few times I was in public during my journey, no one came within 6 feet of me. I am glad to see people are taking this seriously.
I was actually happy about that. If we are going to get the infection rate down and come out of the other side of this pandemic healthy, we need to follow what the experts say.
I was able to purchase three masks during the pandemic that will keep me covered. I supported a retired Navy SEAL’s business, who happens to hail from my native state, in order to not only help a small business but an American-made, patriotic business at that.
There is a good chance I will be buying more masks, and eventually other merchandise, from this company.
While saying that I also realize that some people don’t feel the need to wear a mask. There is plenty of vitriol flying around the Internet as to whether the masks really help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
You know what I say? To each his own.
I respect people’s freedoms of choice and speech. You are free to say and do what you please. I respect it, but I don’t necessarily have to agree with it or condone your actions. After all, you are your own person.
I will continue to wear the mask whether I am at the grocery or convenience store, the laundromat, or a restaurant. I have known a couple people who have contracted the virus, and I believe what they told me – “you don’t want this.”
I know the pandemic has wreaked havoc on businesses, schools, sports, concerts, families and individuals. We seem to be pulling out of it just a little, but other states, like Texas, Florida and Arizona, are seemingly breaking records every day for the number of new infections.
Let’s not do that here. I urge everyone to wear the masks. Yes, I get it they can be uncomfortable — especially in this heat — and you have to remember to take it with you.
But bear down, wear the mask and prevent the spread. The life you save could be your own.
I urge everyone else to wear their masks as well. I know there are people out there who don’t think the masks help prevent the spread, or that the virus is a government hoax, but why not give wearing the mask a shot? What do you have to lose?
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher for the Hampshire Review and the Spirit of Jefferson.
