Before the coronavirus pandemic, one of the greatest failures of government in this country — one that has deeply affected West Virginia — was its refusal to understand the difference between marijuana and hemp, and its stubborn criminalization of hemp.
This is how government thinks: “Nightshades are plants that contain a toxic substance that can cause inflammation of the joints, intestinal disorders, autoimmune system failure, even death. Therefore we are banning their production, transportation and use in the United States. Henceforward there will be no tomatoes in the American diet. Or potatoes. You’re welcome.”
The example is silly, you say? No one would be so dumb as to ignore the fact that while the substance in question is present in a tomato, it’s at such a low concentration that only people with specific allergies could possibly be affected. You think? Then explain hemp to me.
Hemp is a flowering plant in the genus cannabis. Marijuana is a related cannabis plant. Marijuana contains a substance, THC, at levels of concentration that can induce a high, and the government does not like people getting high, so it banned marijuana.
Hemp does not contain enough THC to get a fruit fly high. There is on the record no example of someone successfully getting high smoking rope or eating brownies made from hemp straw (although a few people get a mild palliative effect from smoking hemp flowers).
Yet in 1970 Congress categorized hemp as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, along with marijuana. Until 2 years ago, planting a single hemp seed was a felony.
Hemp has been grown by humans as long as there has been agriculture — 12,000 years or so. It’s a hardy plant, relatively easy to grow and fabulously useful.
Hemp rope rigged the tall ships of the navies that spread contesting empires around the world for millennia. To channel Bubba in “Forrest Gump,” you got your hemp blue jeans (Levi's just this year launched a new line), hemp plastics (biodegradable, used in everything from sunglasses to auto parts), hemp oils, hemp burgers, hemp butter, hemp ale, hemp sunscreen, hemp bio-fuel, hemp paper (writing and toilet), hemp soap, hemp insulation, hempcrete for building, and hemp batteries (work better than graphene batteries).
To name a few.
So haltingly, hesitantly, Congress 2 years ago stepped blinking into the light of the 21st Century as said, oh, OK, you can grow hemp. But only so long as your plants contain less than 3/10 of 1 percent concentration of THC.
The marijuana being sold legally in Colorado in 2017 had THC concentrations of 17 to 28 percent. That’s a minimum of 55 times the maximum permitted in hemp.
The limit, in the words of hemp activist Don Smith of Tornado, W.Va., is “ridiculous, arbitrary and capricious.”
Few states could benefit more from a robust hemp agriculture than West Virginia. And to be fair, the state put considerable effort into rolling out plans, as directed by the Feds, to get started.
But West Virginia focused on the market for CBD oil, one of the beneficial oils produced from hemp. At the time, 2019, the market for CBD oil was hot and getting hotter. And so away we went.
Besting an unbelievably complicated licensing process, 167 growers got permission to plant 2,734 acres of hemp. They selected strains that were high in CBD, which unfortunately meant they were relatively high in THC (remember — relatively — .3 percent vs. 20 percent).
By the end of the 2019 growing season, the CBD oil market was flooded with product, which was selling at 20 percent of the prices at the beginning of the season. And that wasn’t the only problem.
West Virginia’s Department of Agriculture regulators waited until late in the summer to test the THC content in a crop, which they do by cutting off the top 6 inches or so of some representative plants. Farmers argue that the entire plant should be sampled, but that’s not the procedure.
If the results come back at anything higher than .3 percent, the regulators come back and destroy the entire crop just days before the harvest. The growers lose an average of $20,000 per acre.
There are not many people left willing to risk that amount of capital on the whims of a government that can’t tell the difference between rope and dope. Those who are left are struggling mightily to get more enlightened regulation, expanded markets and public support.
“Cannabis is the most beneficial plant on earth,” says Don Smith. “There is more food, fiber, fuel and medicine in an acre of cannabis than any other plant on earth. The 83-year-old cannabis prohibition is the worst public policy miscalculation in history.”
Yet, he confidently insists, “We’re bringing the cannabis prohibition to a close.”
Slowly. You can still go to jail for shipping hemp seeds across state lines.
