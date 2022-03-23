We the People of Hampshire County have their final candidate forum Friday — for state legislature hopefuls.
That’s primarily District 89 (Ruth Rowan and Darren Thorne) and District 88 (Rick Hillenbrand, Stephen Smoot, Keith Funkhouser and Austin Iman). Charles Trump is running unopposed in State Senate District 15.
He and Rowan are incumbents. All the candidates are Republicans.
• Springfield’s Ruritans will have an all-candidates forum at 6 p.m. April 12, a Tuesday, at the Ruritan building on Green Spring Valley Road.
Hopefuls from the 2nd Congressional District down to the unopposed race for Conservation Supervisor have been invited.
• County clerks can begin mailing out absentee ballots on Friday. They have to be returned (or at least postmarked) by Election Day, May 10 to count.
