Derek Shreve’s gamble paid off.
The HMI exec who was appointed to Town Council last year gave up that unexpired term, which has a year to go, to run for 1 of the 3 4-year terms on Town Council decided in Tuesday’s election.
Shreve garnered 54 votes to join incumbents Gary Smith and Duncan Hott, who each pulled 74 votes.
Shreve’s win knocked out 1-term councilman Carl Laitenberger. He pulled 45 votes along with challenger Lisa Hileman.
Mayor Beverly Keadle won re-election with 93 votes.
Bill Taylor took the 1-year term that Shreve vacated with 79 votes.
Results are unofficial.
