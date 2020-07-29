ROMNEY — The numbers were down but spirits were up after the 1st-ever online livestock auction for the county’s FFA and 4-H members.
Without a county fair to draw a crowd and provide a venue to exhibit the animals, this year’s entries were left with just one option — an online auction that took place last Monday through Friday.
When the clicking was done Friday afternoon, 82 head of livestock, from feeder cattle to rabbits, had sold for about $93,000.
That doesn’t easily compare to the 2019 live auction, which had 133 animals sell for $181,963, but …
“Everybody did really good,” said Leah Kidner of the WVU Extension Office in Romney on Monday as she tallied up the results. “That’s pretty good for 82 animals.”
One of the changes in this year’s sale was pricing. Livestock sold by the head instead of weight.
“It was something new this year for everybody,” Kidner acknowledged.
Market steers led the bidding with animals owned by brothers Jacob and Reid Harpring each going for $2,990.
Sherrard Auctions in Capon Bridge ran the online sale that began last Monday afternoon and wrapped up shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.
Bidding stayed open after the 2 p.m. closing bell on any auctions that still had at least 1 bid per minute coming in.
Each exhibitor provided 3 photographs and a decorated information sheet for potential buyers to view.
The sale included 16 market steers, 3 market heifers, 14 lambs, 13 feeder calves, 29 hogs, 8 goats and 2 rabbits.
Now that the auction has ended, exhibitors are dropping off their animals at the fairgrounds for delivery to local processors or the Farmers Livestock Exchange in Winchester.
Buyers could indicate where they wanted their purchases to be delivered among Hampshire Meats, Flying W Farms, Gore’s Custom Slaughter or the Farmers Livestock Exchange.
Next to come: invoices will be sent to buyers via both email and U.S. mail.
A section highlighting the 2020 sellers and buyers will be published in the Aug. 12 Hampshire Review, along with details on the sales.
