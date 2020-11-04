1
PHILIPPI — A single-vehicle accident Sunday on the campus of Alderson Broaddus University in northern West Virginia left two people dead and five others injured, university officials said.
The accident involving seven people in a vehicle was reported shortly after midnight on the campus in Philippi. The small, private university said one current and one former student died from their injuries. Their names were not immediately released.
“Our entire campus community grieves this loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and hold them in our prayers,’’ the university said in a statement.
The statement said the injured were taken to hospitals, including three students and two people who were not students.
The university said no further information was being released immediately out of respect for the privacy of its students and their families.
Philippi police and West Virginia state police are handling the investigation.
Ruling favors
governor in lawsuit over bar closures
2
CHARLESTON — A federal judge has ruled in favor of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a lawsuit over his decision to close bars in student-heavy Monongalia due the coronavirus pandemic.
The owners of 12 establishments sued the governor last month for ordering them to close after pictures were posted online of college students in Morgantown packing bars without masks.
U.S. District Judge John Bailey issued an order last week denying a motion for injunctive relief on behalf of the businesses, news outlets reported.
Bailey said the “right to do business’’ has not been recognized as constitutionally protected and the claims “ignore the grave nature of why the Governor issued a state of emergency.’’
The judge noted that the businesses are currently allowed to operate since the order was lifted on Oct. 13, but said even if they weren’t, it wouldn’t constitute deprivation that would entitle them to due process protections.
“There is no public interest in attending bars when we are dealing with a pandemic, especially in counties experiencing surges of new COVID-19 cases,’’ Bailey said. “Doing so will only increase the spread of COVID-19, endangering not only the bar attendees but also their families and friends and the health care institutions in Morgantown which have to take care of the virus’ victims.’’
Sentencing set for nursing assistant in VA hospital killings
3
CHARLESTON — A former nursing assistant who has pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven people with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia veterans hospital is scheduled to be sentenced in February.
News outlets report that a judge has scheduled Reta Mays’ sentencing for Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 in Clarksburg.
Mays pleaded guilty earlier this year to intentionally killing seven patients with wrongful insulin injections at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Mays faces up to life in prison for each of seven counts of second-degree murder.
Mays admitted at a plea hearing to purposely killing the veterans, injecting them with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the hospital in northern West Virginia between 2017 and 2018.
Defense lawyers want to review Mays’ military service behavioral health records. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas asked Judge Thomas Kleeh to sentence Mays in mid-January, citing the interest of victims’ families.
Defense attorney Jay McCamic had sought a sentencing hearing in March.
The VA is responsible for 9 million military veterans. The agency’s former director was fired in 2018 in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency. Robert Wilkie took over as Veterans Affairs secretary in July 2018.
West Virginia
settles with road
paving companies
for $101.3M
4
CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials announced a $101.3 million settlement Friday in an antitrust suit against 11 asphalt and paving companies the state accused of cornering the market and driving up project costs.
“We’re ending sweetheart deals all across West Virginia,’’ Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said at a news conference with Gov. Jim Justice.
He called it the state’s largest antitrust settlement and said the savings can be directed to road rebuilding, in a state with no shortage of roads in need of repair and unfinished projects.
Three companies, West Virginia Paving, Kelly Paving and American Asphalt, will make a $30.3 million payment upfront to the state and local governments, which includes five cities and Kanawha County.
The settlement says West Virginia Paving will give an additional $71 million in credits that the state can apply to its currently unpaid projects or for work in the next seven years.
When filed in 2016, the complaint alleged that West Virginia Paving Inc. and its sister companies violated the state’s Antitrust Act. The companies took control of at least 15 asphalt plants and created a scheme that caused the municipalities to pay at least 40 percent more for asphalt, according to the lawsuit.
The companies had denied the charges and admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
“Our roads didn’t get into this shape overnight,’’ Justice said about the state of infrastructure in West Virginia. “It took decades of neglect.’’
State seeks
landowners to
improve wildlife
habitat
5
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking private landowners who are interested in improving wildlife habitat on their land.
Through partnerships with private landholders the state hopes to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species, including the cerulean warbler, the golden-winged warbler and multiple insect pollinators, according to a news release from DNR. These species need a variety of habitats, including meadows, shrubby thickets, groves of young saplings and mature forests.
Professional biologists, foresters and conservation planners are available to develop individualized conservation plans. Participating partners include federal and state agencies and private groups like the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Tamarack
closes temporarily for COVID-19
6
BECKLEY — West Virginia’s Tamarack is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The West Virginia Parkways Authority, which manages the popular Beckley tourist attraction, announced the closure on Thursday.
Tamarack will undergo a deep cleaning and will reopen when it is safe to do so, according to a news release. The reopening date has not yet been determined.
“Closing for a short period of time while we follow the proper sanitization procedures at Tamarack is the best thing for the safety and well-being of all West Virginians and all travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike,’’ said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority.
The Authority will continue to follow all state and federal guidelines around the new coronavirus, according to the news release.
98 arrested during federal operation
focusing on gang crime
7
CHARLESTON — A federal operation in southern West Virginia targeting violent gang crime resulted in nearly 100 arrests, officials said.
Authorities arrested 98 people, including five accused gang members, during the 30-day operation, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart and U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous announced Monday, according to news outlets. Three of those arrested are accused of murder and three children abducted in a custody dispute were recovered, authorities said.
In addition, authorities said they seized firearms, drugs and cash.
The operation was successful due to teamwork between federal, state and local law enforcement officers who were focused on a common goal of making communities safer, Baylous said.
Section of Interstate 70, closed since
February, to reopen
8
WHEELING — After months of work, a westbound lane of Interstate 70 through Wheeling is set to reopen no later than Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.
A section of the highway has been closed since February as crews worked on the I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County. Motorists have been required to exit the interstate and take a detour through the city.
“It’s progress, and we’re moving in the right way,” Justice said Wednesday during a visit to Heritage Port, The Intelligencer Wheeling News Register reported.
West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 Engineer Tony Clark said officials hope to reopen the Mount DeChantal Bridge section of the highway on Friday, but rain could delay the move.
“By Monday, you should be able to drive I-70 westbound clear through and not have to get off on the detour that’s been in place since February,’’ Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.