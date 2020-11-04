Who should get the coronavirus vaccine 1st?
Federal officials have sought and are beginning to receive state governments’ plans for that. Such an approach is wise; state officials know better than anyone in Washington how to set priorities for vaccinations.
Plainly, health care professionals should be first in line. That category needs to include employees of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, by the way. It also should include ambulance personnel.
Other first responders, including police and firefighters, often are first on the scene when medical emergencies occur. They, too, should have priority.
There should be no argument about the next class of people to whom vaccines should be rushed: nursing home residents. They live in COVID-19’s preferred hunting ground and have been victims of the virus by the tens of thousands.
Up to that point there seems to be wide agreement on priorities for vaccine. But what, or rather who, comes next?
We suggest school employees. Millions of American children remain out of school because their parents are afraid to send them. Across the country, many schools that have reopened have remained so only sporadically, as outbreaks strike their students and staffs.
Getting school employees vaccinated would be a major step in restoring a semblance of normalcy to the process of educating our children. Making that happen is critical.
The Journal, Martinsburg
W.Va. briefing on coronvavirus
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, expressed some urgency as it pertains to the pandemic during a briefing Friday (Oct. 23).
Marsh gave his most impassioned plea yet for West Virginians to wear masks in public settings and indoors, citing the now-evidenced effectiveness of face coverings in stomping out the spread of COVID-19.
… Gov. Jim Justice’s takeaway that “masks equal vaccine,” might not be totally accurate, but some national health experts have said that masks can be as effective or more effective than a vaccine.
… It has been a long haul and, in all likelihood, it will continue to be so for some time yet. The direct firmness with which Marsh laid out the coming challenges and the call for continued vigilance was something West Virginians needed to hear.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
Capito’s constitutional stew
Republican conservative hypocrisy lives loudly within U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who joined party colleagues on Wednesday (Oct. 21) to announce their opposition to court packing. They share a suspicion that should the Democrats win the White House and take control of the Senate, seats would be added to the Supreme Court to rebalance the scales of justice.
Well, elections do have consequences, senator, and since the current general election is already underway — with more than 50 million voters having cast an early ballot — let’s see what Americans have to say, first, before you jump to any scary conclusions.
Capito and friends spoke in support of a constitutional amendment, introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., back in March of 2019, capping the Supreme Court at nine justices as progressives push for expanding the court. (We note that Rubio’s proposed legislation has gone nowhere even though the GOP has controlled the Senate these past four years.)
But, now, these folks fear such court expansion could happen if Democrats take the reins of the Senate and former Vice President Joe Biden wins this year’s presidential race. Biden has not backed the idea, by the way, saying, if elected, he would appoint a commission to study the matter. And for the record, the size of the court is not stated in the U.S. Constitution and is, indeed, a congressional matter. Or, put another way, within the rules.
Perhaps the GOP senators fear the outcome — of court packing, not the election, though there is that, too — because they are so familiar with the strategy.
… Given the damage the GOP has inflicted on the court system and on the Justice Department, extraordinary measures may, in fact, be necessary.
Yes, Sen. Capito, you and yours brought this moment upon yourself.
We look forward to hearing what America has to say — even if you don’t.
Register-Herald, Beckley
