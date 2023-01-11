ROMNEY — Big things are brewing at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and they’ve barreled into the new year with plans to continue strengthening their connection with the community.
One of the big ways they’re doing this? The Brannon Building.
The building used to be the School for the Blind, said Superintendent Clayton Burch, but since the schools united into one, it has a new purpose – housing the school’s community partners.
The latest of these is the Hampshire County Arts Council, which signed a lease for four of the building’s rooms, giving the Council a home base from which to teach classes, hold art club meetings and events and be open as a sort of studio for artists to simply come and work.
“Going back to 1994, the Arts Council has never had a home,” said council president Dale Brady. The club hasn’t done much with teaching classes so far, but 2023 holds lots of potential in that area now that they have an appropriate location.
“We’ve been pursuing a home where we can really have a presence,” Brady said. “It’s a scary step to take, but we just feel there’s enough art interest and talent in the area…it’s a part of our outreach to support our artists.”
It’s a big step for them, and since the organization already created an Art Club for students in fourth through 12th grade, including WVSDB students, their connection with the school is getting stronger by the day.
Other community partners have also set up shop in the Brannon Building too, Burch explained, like the Children’s Home Society’s office, which moved in around Thanksgiving, E.A. Hawse offices and Dr. Melanie Ashworth’s audiology practice.
Burch said he was pleasantly surprised with the interest in leasing the space on campus from community organizations.
“I didn’t know they’d jump on it so much,” he said.
That entire side of campus will eventually be similar to a public business park, Burch added, with services available for families, adults, foster care, audiology and clinics all in one place – as well as the new-and-improved Blue & Gold building.
Along with the Brannon Building’s repurposing, there are a myriad of projects underway on the school’s campus this year – the most they’ve had in years.
The dorms will receive a new roof, there’s a new sprinkler system in the PE building (“the SBA kicked in for that after the big fire,” Burch said), and the security overhaul – including new doors – has already been wrapped up.
And, of course, there’s the vast green space at the front of the campus where the Administration Building once stood.
There’s going to be a memorial, Burch reaffirmed, and ZMM Architects & Engineers is taking on the project. The Berkeley-County-based firm is well versed with projects like this, especially projects that will require some input from the surrounding community.
The firm will, in the upcoming months, hold community forums for folks to be active participants in the planning process for the memorial to the Administration Building, which was lost to a devastating fire last February.
Burch added that he and his staff would be sharing a comprehensive presentation of school updates to the state Department of Education next month. As 2023 rolls ahead, the school will also “hopefully” reinstate summer programs, host the annual West Virginia Peach Festival in August and continue to strengthen the relationships between the school as a whole and the rest of the community.
