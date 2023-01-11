brannon building.jpg

The Brannon Building, which was previously used as the School for the Blind.

ROMNEY — Big things are brewing at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and they’ve barreled into the new year with plans to continue strengthening their connection with the community.

One of the big ways they’re doing this? The Brannon Building.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.