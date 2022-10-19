ENIA ITZEP Review Staff
ROMNEY — During Monday night’s Romney Town Council meeting, council members unanimously committed to supporting Hampshire County Trail Initiative.
Tina Ladd, Executive Director of Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau, made an appearance to explain the effort of the future plans.
“Where it starts is by getting the support from everyone in the community,” Ladd explained of the intent to gather support before stepping in front of the Commissioners.
The council seemed wholeheartedly excited about the new concept.
“That’s really cool; our family would definitely hit the trails if we had something close by,” commented Councilwoman Savanna Morgret.
Councilman Carl Laitenberger inquired about possible bike trails as he joked that riding a bicycle here “is like taking life in your own hands.”
“We have ample possibilities and opportunities; we got the C&O canal right across the river,” Councilman Bill Taylor said enthusiastically about the tourism opportunities.
Ladd agreed with the council’s input.
“It’s a huge draw for tourism, and other counties of West Virginia are making a lot of revenue (all while) maintaining the natural state of the land,” Ladd said.
Town Attorney Logan Mantz mentioned the development of another trail project going from Keyser to Cumberland and other nearby counties also working on initiatives.
“There is a really wide trail toolbox that is available for us to use,” Mantz said. “We are working really hard to build up that toolbox.”
The council approved authorization for the following grant applications: Community Swimming Pool, Emergency Response Facility and the Deport Station Park Walking Trail.
If awarded, the grant received by the Emergency Response Facility will be used by law enforcement fire and emergency services.
“There is money out there that can be tapped, and the opportunity is now,” Mayor Beverly said
Regarding the pool, Mantz highlighted the need to “actually develop a plan,” especially for an old pool that “needs work.”
“With the pool, it’s not just what to do with the pool itself; it’s what to do with the entire facility to make it sustainable going forward.”
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the council voted to authorize a proposed Town software upgrade to promote efficiency, increase user ease and reduce annual software cost. The mayor specifically authorized provisional software contracts with Muni-Link, QuickBooks and Fourlane.
Engineer Eric Sherrard offered an update from the Thrasher Group, reporting that as each project moves forward, a workshop will be offered to the public for anyone who wants to be involved as an effort to “provide education for customers.
Council members also approved the town to apply for a source water plant, which Thrasher Group is responsible for writing.
The town also approved the advertisement for maintenance crew and water department positions.
