ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission approved new magisterial districts Tuesday, with County Clerk Eric Strite promising a map of the county’s new precincts would be ready next month.
Strite pointed out that filing for candidacy in next year’s election opens Jan. 10, and candidates need to have been established for 60 days in their current magisterial district where this determines eligibility.
Magisterial districts play a factor in school board and county commission elections.
Developed by a committee of Strite, county broadband coordinator Aaron Cox and Commissioner Bob Hott, with help from county voter registration clerk Tammy Fillmore, the new district boundaries will remain in effect for the next 10 years.
Hott pointed out problems caused by having to follow new boundaries for delegate districts. Strite has been told by legislative mapper Scott Jones that no more adjustments will be made in district lines.
Commission President Brian Eglinger thanked the committee, noting they have fixed some major problems, though new problems have been created in the Rio area that the county is powerless to fix without violating state law.
Aaron Cox promised to make the new magisterial district map available on the county web site.
In other business:
• Commissioner Dave Cannon reported that the Hampshire County Committee on Aging, which runs the meal delivery program and provides in-home care for seniors, is in dire need of employees — drivers for meal delivery trucks, cooks and in-home care providers.
The agency’s staff shortage is the most severe current administrator Julie Linger has seen during her tenure, Cannon said, and asked what the county’s shut-in seniors will do if no one is available to deliver their meals.
• Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle asked for permission to put up the Christmas tree and hold a lighting ceremony in the front of the courthouse.
Hott complained such celebrations have strayed away from the main purpose, which should be about Christ. Mayor Keadle replied that “all we have are the lights” and they were not planning a nativity, but different groups would be decorating Christmas trees.
• County broadband coordinator Cox had the commissioners sign an updated memorandum of understanding with Hardy Telecommunications, while noting that there may be some delays in implementation, since “our fiber is sitting on a container ship off the coast of California,” like most of the goods needed by the rest of the country. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.