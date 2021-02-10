Dale and Melissa Overmyer and their 4 daughters were out of town on Dec. 28 when their Georgetown home went up in flames in the middle of the day.
One item that survived was a nativity set Melissa loved, but it disappeared in mid-January, leading to this appeal: “If you took it, bring it back. You’re forgiven in advance. But we would just love to have it back.”
Dale Overmyer Jr., a prominent D.C. architect, is the son of Romney native Lenora Williams and geologist Dale Overmyer Sr.
Dale Jr.’s sister Cecilia captivated diners in Romney with her smile and sunny disposition as staff at McDonald’s for years until her death in 2010 at age 48.
Cecilia was born with Down Syndrome and not expected to live past her early teens.
“She’s happy most of the time. But like most of us, she can be stubborn also,” her father said in 2009.
Cecilia and her father remained in Romney after her mother’s death in the late 1990s.
Dale Jr., though, was building an architectural practice in Washington and, over the last 5 years, was renovating a neighborhood landmark to make it the family’s dream home on S Street NW.
They were nearly done, Melissa said, when the fire broke out.
Fire crews were alerted around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 28, a Monday, and found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the 7-bedroom, 2-story house when they arrived.
The Fire Investigations Unit was called and evidence of arson quickly surfaced.
“The exterior of the location was noticeably vandalized prior to the fire,” a police report says.
More evidence the fire was intentionally ignited: “small piles of barbecue charcoal briquettes” spread on the 1st floor.
Investigators canvassed the area and found security footage at a nearby business that showed a man jumping over the house’s tall wooden fence and kicking in the rear door, the police reported.
Officials then saw the man on video standing outside the fire. He ran, but fire investigators stopped him.
Court documents say an official recognized him based on prior contact.
Samuel Kalinski of D.C., 26, was charged with arson. No motive was identified at the time of his arrest.
The large nativity escaped the brunt of the fire’s damage because it was placed on the lawn. Melissa told D.C.’s NBC 4 that it points to her strong faith.
She is the founder of Something Greater Ministries and the Georgetown Women’s Bible Study.
It was almost all the Overmyers had left after the fire.
“Everything I have on my body right now, down to my socks, someone has given me,” Melissa told NBC 4.
The house has a place in neighborhood history. Some longtime residents say it was once owned by Elizabeth Taylor, who lived down the street while married to Virginia Sen. John Warner.
“It’s just a jewel of a house,” one neighbor told a local TV station.
“We are extremely grateful for the prayers of everyone in the neighborhood during this difficult situation,” Dale Overmyer Jr. said the day after the fire, declining further comment.
The Overmyers have 4 daughters, Emma, Lillian, Jeanna May and Daisy.
