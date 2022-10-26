CAPON BRIDGE— A few weeks ago, Capon Bridge Elementary School students dug their green thumbs into rich soil to harvest carrots and beets.
Using a grant from WVU extension’s garden-based program, Candace DeLong built 5 greenhouses at different elementary schools across the state.
“We’re still figuring out the long-term goals. There are lots and lots of research on the positive effects of kids gardening in schools,” DeLong explained.
“The goal is for it to become self-sustainable, eventually,” DeLong said.
A foreseeable future is for kids to take care of the plants and sell some to buy seeds to keep repeating the process.
Because the greenhouse has only been up for 1 year, WVU Extension is still figuring out the program’s focus, “whether that’s healthy eating or science experimentation in the garden,” they’re still trying out different options.
DeLong pointed out how healthy eating ties in to building a positive relationship with the soil, gardening and being outside.
She visited 3 times in the spring to teach all CBES grades how to sew seeds and maintain their crops during the summer. Fortunately, teachers and master gardeners in the area volunteered their time to help.
“It’s kind of crazy because some of the kids have not done this at all before, and others are like experts, and they want to tell you about their garden and what they’re growing. They were (all) pretty excited to harvest the carrots,” DeLong said.
Susan Parker with Hampshire County Farm Bureau also helped with the gardening lessons. Parker and DeLong taught the kids the need to clean the raised beds and sew cover crops to keep the soil from eroding, adding nutrients to the soil.
DeLong said the plan is to come back in March and have the older kids work with some experimentations using the scientific method.
