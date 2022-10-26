1026 CBES Greenhouse 1.jpg

Layton Lewis and Alex Moreland from Jessica Mirfin’s 5th grade class.

CAPON BRIDGE— A few weeks ago, Capon Bridge Elementary School students dug their green thumbs into rich soil to harvest carrots and beets.

Using a grant from WVU extension’s garden-based program, Candace DeLong built 5 greenhouses at different elementary schools across the state.

Gavin Sykes from Tracy Hott’s 3rd grade class.
Jill Mowery’s 5th grade class.

