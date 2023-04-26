CAPON BRIDGE — Plans for Aquabanq’s shrimp farm are moving forward, now that the company has closed on its purchase of space in the Capon Bridge Technology Park. Aquabanq CEO A. J. Shapiro discussed his plans with the Review last week.
At this point, he envisions holding an official groundbreaking ceremony in June. He reports engineers are already at work designing the installation.
Shapiro added that despite being “pretty much happy with where we are now,” he knows there is a lot more to do before they are ready to produce shrimp in Hampshire County
Construction cannot begin until after the company receives the necessary permits, and should take 6-8 months. Shapiro compared their planned construction method to working with Legos, assembling the installation with pre-built tanks, and said he will be coming often to Hampshire County to oversee the process.
The company will begin by building two units, constructed at a total cost of $8 million, that together will be capable of producing 550,000 pounds of jumbo shrimp a year. Shrimp grows quickly, says Shapiro, reaching this size in just 120 days.
The installation will supply high-quality, non-GMO, U.S. raised shrimp to the surrounding area, including the Washington, D.C. metro area. When Shapiro first described his plans in a presentation to the Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Board last June, he pointed out that raising shrimp locally rather than importing from Asia not only reduces transportation costs, but also should enhance food safety.
Imported shrimp can take six months to reach the consumer, Shapiro said — and the longer it takes, the greater the danger of that food quality and safety becoming compromised along the way.
Aquabanq’s production units will improve sustainability, while preserving the local environment. They will use a zero-discharge system, completely isolated from the environment and forming its own ecosystem, with high-tech filters used to remove pollutants.
Nothing will be discharged into the Cacapon River. They will not even need to ask for an NPDES permit from the EPA.
Though it will be the first such installation in the United States, “this is not a pilot project,” said Shapiro. He points out the technology is already in use in Europe, and says Aquabanq has plans for similar shrimp-farming operations here in the United States.
Hampshire County is just the first.
If all goes as planned, Aquabanq should swiftly triple or quadruple the installation’s output and eventually add a processing plant, investing another $22 million in the Capon Bridge site.
The obvious benefit to the county will be in the creation of jobs. In the presentation made to the development authority last June, Shapiro said the lowest-paid employees would earn $34,000 per year.
Processing shrimp is labor-intensive and cannot be completely automated, says Shapiro. Once the process plant is in operation, they should be hiring for over 60 jobs, and in time this could more than double.
The company is making a significant investment in Hampshire County, and Shapiro points out its creation of jobs will bring cascading benefits to the area. He expressed gratitude to the HCDA Board for working with him to make the installation possible.
“We’re delighted to build our shrimp production plant in Hampshire County,” Shapiro said, adding that they hope not only to generate jobs and expand their business, but also to engage actively with the community.
