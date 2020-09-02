When guests at Avalon Resort complained about a man staying there, staff did a little Internet digging.
What they found led to the arrest last week of a man wanted in the death of his live-in girlfriend in Indiana a few days earlier.
The nudist resort’s employees “provided crucial assistance to law enforcement in the apprehension” of 43-year-old Cory Jones, a Facebook post by Avalon said.
The arrest occurred last Tuesday afternoon, just 3 days after authorities found 47-year-old Shanna Jones dead from a shotgun blast in her Jay County (Ind.) home, near the Ohio border.
A Berkeley County sheriff’s deputy and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jones at the Pikeside Bowling Plaza near Martinsburg.
But, West Virginia State Police said, that was only after he left Avalon earlier in the afternoon headed east, winding down Interstate 81 into Virginia, then doubling back.
The delay came in part, state police said, because Avalon employees called the sheriff in Indiana with their information rather than dialing 911 here.
The search for Jones spread across the Potomac Highlands and into Maryland.
Nonetheless, “Without their bravery and quick thinking, this man may have continued to elude justice,” Avalon posted on Facebook.
State Police said Jones had been staying at Avalon for a couple of nights, but leaving the resort during the day. He had left on Tuesday without paying, the resort said.
“Fugitives often think they can commit these heinous crimes and go on the run, but U.S. Marshals are determined to work with our state and local partners and give these victims of violent crime the justice they deserve,” said Jay Rafferty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Jones was in Martinsburg’s Eastern Regional Jail Tuesday, being held without bond awaiting extradition to Indiana.
Authorities visited the Jay County home that Shanna and Cory Jones shared Saturday morning for a well-being check. They found her dead with gunshot wounds in her body.
Cory Jones was driving Shanna Jones’s blue quad-cab Dodge Ram 2500 that has purple lights underneath.
