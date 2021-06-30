When Shirley Bowen paid off her house in Delray back in 2006, she did what many older homeowners do and took out a reverse mortgage to provide her a little more financial security.
But when her lender was bought out, the new owners, California-based CIT Bank, tried to foreclose on her – an “aggressive” action that ended up costing them more than $2 million.
Bowen passed away at the age of 81 in January 2019, but her estate continued the lawsuit that had begun 2 years earlier.
Two weeks ago a Hampshire County jury found that CIT Bank breached its contract with Bowen, illegally foreclosed, violated state consumer protection law, filed false documents with the county clerk, abused legal process and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on the woman that was “atrocious, intolerable and so extreme as to exceed the bounds of decency.”
The jury awarded Bowen’s estate $200,000 for the foreclosure, $60,000 on 5 other charges, $500,000 for emotional distress and $1.5 million in punitive damages — a total of $2.26 million.
The parties have until July 26 to file post-trial motions. CIT Bank has the option to appeal the verdict. Their attorney, Randy Saunders of Huntington, did not respond to a request for comment.
When CIT Bank took over Indymac Bank, which held Bowen’s reverse mortgage, in 2015 it ramped up foreclosure procedures on such deals. Bowen’s suit maintains CIT Bank went from 193 such foreclosures a month in 2015 to 777 a month in 2016.
Essentially, CIT Bank claimed that Bowen was no longer living at the property, violating the terms of the agreement. CIT said it sent notice of intent to foreclose to Bowen in December 2015, although the address it used does not exist and has never been identified as a mailing address for the property.
Two months later, CIT Bank bought the property for $116,000 and turned it over to the Federal National Mortgage Association, which demanded Bowen vacate the premises in March 2016.
When Bowen’s family informed CIT Bank that she had lived there since 1989 uninterrupted, the bank tried in December 2016 to quietly rescind the foreclosure and reinstate the reverse mortgage.
The “oops, we’re sorry” approach didn’t work.
CIT Bank’s rescinding effort had to go through circuit court here and presented Shirley Bowen as the defendant in the case, claiming (incorrectly) that she defaulted on the note and deed, and justifying its actions.
Bowen’s attorneys, Jonathan Brill and Sam Byrer, counter sued, laying out CIT Bank’s mistakes. Three years of legal wrangling ensued, including an effort by the bank to have the claims tossed out because they were filed after the statute of limitations expired.
Eventually, Judge Carter Williams ruled in favor of Bowen’s estate on that claim and the case came to trial here in June.
In a civil trial the jury decides by a preponderance of the evidence, rather than evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” as criminal trials require.
On June 16, after an afternoon of deliberation, the jury unanimously found for Bowen’s estate on all 7 issues they were asked to decide:
• CIT Bank wrongfully foreclosed, for which the jury awarded $200,000.
• CIT Bank slandered the real estate’s title, costing the lender $10,000.
• CIT Bank breached its contract with Bowen, costing it $20,000.
• CIT Bank violated the state’s consumer credit protection act, costing it $10,000.
• CIT Bank willfully and intentionally committed abuse of the legal system, costing it $10,000.
• CIT Bank intentionally inflicted emotional abuse on Bowen, which the jury said was worth $500,000 in compensatory damages.
• CIT Bank caused fraudulent documents to be filed in the county land records against Bowen’s interests, costing it another $10,000.
Finally, the jury was asked to decide “by clear and convincing evidence” if CIT bank’s actions showed “conscious, reckless and outrageous indifference” to the health, safety and welfare of others.
The jury’s affirmative response to that question let it impose $1.5 million in punitive damages on the company.
