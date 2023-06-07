AUGUSTA — Hampshire’s first-ever homeschool graduation ceremony saw sunny skies, brightly-lit faces and felt a gentle breeze that welcomed the new grads into a new chapter of their lives.
Seven homeschool graduates and their families gathered at Augusta’s Seeds of Grace Acres farm.
Farm co-owner and homeschool graduation coordinator Natalie Anderson Coposky welcomed the graduates as they sat in a roped-off section in front of the “picking porch” stage, with their families directly behind them.
The ceremony featured speakers: Scott Coposky for the pledge of allegiance, Pastor Dave Bradfield for the invocation and keynote speaker Kathee Rogers. Solveig Gruber presented the seniors with diplomas.
“We drove three and a half hours so she could walk on stage,” Amy Given said about seeing her daughter Summer walk across “the porch”.
Given noted that when she first started homeschooling her daughter, she “didn’t even think it was a possibility” to watch Summer walk across a stage to receive her diploma.
“You’ve learned the rewards of persistence,” Rogers addressed the grads.
She talked about the challenges of early home education with her own children, stressed the importance of faith, dedication and self-reflection, and told the students not to “let the current culture” navigate them.
“Be careful of who or what is influencing you,” Rogers said.
The day was intimate and peaceful as roosters crowed faintly in the background, breaking from a traditional graduation ceremony’s “normal” setting. Tents kept families sheltered from the hot sun, and concessions were offered.
The graduates from Hampshire County were Augusta’s Chelsey Marie Pultz and Haley Alexis Ludwick and Springfield’s Wyatt Charles Cannon.
The other West Virginia graduates were Summer Mackenzie Given from Sutton, Mary Paige Hartman from Keyser, Lacey Leigh Jones from Martinsburg and Triston Scott Smarr from Saint Albans.
“The smiles and thank yous from the parents was very heartwarming; this will certainly be an annual event,” Anderson said about the “truly amazing” graduation.
