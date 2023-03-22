SUNRISE SUMMIT — Saturday’s ham, bacon and egg sale absolutely sizzled to another record for the Future Farmers of America students at Hampshire High.
“It was a lot better than last year,” HHS ag teacher Lisa Moreland understated.
The event raised $176,925 from the sale of 248 pieces of meat and dozens of eggs — a nearly $50,000 increase over 2022’s $127,000, and last year’s sale had beaten the previous record, set in 2019, by nearly $45,000.
The annual spring sale went online in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so 2019’s record of $83,334 had stood for three years. The 2019 record was itself a $10,000 jump from 2018’s $73,007.
All proceeds go to the student producers.
Hundreds of community members and businesses gathered at the high school gym to bid on the hams, bacon slabs and brown or white eggs produced by the students.
FFA member Jeremy Shank earned the title of Grand Champion for his ham, which Virginia Riggers purchased. The reserve champion ham was shown by Logan Moreland, on which Capon Valley Market placed the highest bid.
The other winners were Catelynn Flanagan, grand champion for bacon, with Carter Pyles as reserve champion; Eliza Vanmeter, grand champion for brown eggs, and Madynn Frye, reserve; and Danielle Park, grand champion for white eggs, with Eliza Vanmeter reserve.
FFA students select livestock and raise them for a year. They then help with the butchering and curing process at the high school.
The students’ hard work also gathered immense community support in collecting items purchased and donated back to be resold for the auction.
