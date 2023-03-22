ham bacon 1.tif

Alex Spencer displays the fruits of her hard work.

SUNRISE SUMMIT — Saturday’s ham, bacon and egg sale absolutely sizzled to another record for the Future Farmers of America students at Hampshire High.

“It was a lot better than last year,” HHS ag teacher Lisa Moreland understated.

0322 ham bacon egg 2.tif

Jeremy Shank earned the title of Grand Ham and poses with buyer from Virginia Riggers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.