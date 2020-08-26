ROMNEY — Hampshire County is now Code Green in the state’s system for determining permitted levels of activity in West Virginia, health department director Stephanie Shoemaker reported at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
Hampshire County has had 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with one probable case, she said. Of those 90 cases, 88 have recovered, one has died, and one case is still active.
Counties are classified green, yellow, orange or red, based on a rolling average over a 7-day period of daily cases per 100,000 population. The new classification system went into effect at midnight Monday.
For Hampshire County, 3 or more cases would move the county from green to yellow, 9 or more cases would move it from yellow to orange, and 24 or more cases would mean Code Red.
The state’s new COVID-19 classification system is intended to measure the extent of community spread, and though Hampshire County is now Code Green, Shoemaker said the county would have been labeled Code Orange a few days ago.
County health departments had not yet received full information on the precautions that should be taken under each color code, Shoemaker said. She added that nursing home visitations should be allowed under Hampshire County’s current Code Green.
Shoemaker predicted that color classifications will be increasingly used to determine what is permitted locally, with classifications updated at 10 a.m. each day.
When a county’s color classification changes, schools will be required to make the necessary adjustments the next day, though school sports will make changes on a weekly basis, with permitted activities based on new color codes calculated each Saturday evening.
Shoemaker said she would be working closely with the county’s schools.
Should Hampshire County be reclassified Code Orange, students in grade 3 and above would be required to wear masks at all times, including when they are seated in classrooms.
In response to questions, Shoemaker said that social gatherings were still limited to 25 people, though this did not apply to churches, where people just have to be able to social distance.
In other business, the commissioners learned electrical connections are no longer required in Amish homes after members of the local Amish community successfully appealed a decision of the county planning commission.
The requirement was imposed by the planning commission last year, after county code and compliance officer Mike Ketterman told them that the state building codes that Hampshire County agreed to adopt require electrical connections in residential construction.
When the state building code was examined after the Amish appealed, no such requirement was found, Commissioner Dave Parker said. The state fire marshal had no objection so the county planning commission agreed electricity is no longer required.
Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson appeared before the commission to clarify the extent of the property around the old hospital building that the development authority received when ownership was transferred to the authority by the county commission.
In question was the status of the land on which the Romney Volunteer Rescue Squad buildings sits. The rescue squad has a lease on the buildings.
Johnson was told that the full property, including the portion occupied by the rescue squad, had been transferred to the development authority.
County Clerk Eric Strite announced he will need 120 poll workers for the Nov. 3 election — the normal number, since he hopes to be able to open all precincts in their normal location. If enough poll workers cannot be located, he said, he may have to make adjustments.
So far he has received 250 requests for absentee ballots. It would be hard to say how this compares to the primary, he said, since the county did not send out applications for absentee ballots this time, and as the day gets closer, more people may be interested.
