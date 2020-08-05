ROMNEY — Plans aren’t finished yet for the return of students to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, but a mailing to parents shows one big change in store.
The school’s revised calendar reduces the weekly homegoings for residential students to about once a month.
The 1st will be the 2nd weekend in October and the next for Thanksgiving.
For the last 6 years students have been sent home nearly every Friday afternoon and brought back Sunday evening, simplifying residential care staffing and reducing costs.
“At utmost importance for all considerations of re-entry is the safety of our students, personnel, and the extended education community,” the letter says.
Interim Superintendent Pat Homberg said the schools’ leadership team meets again today and is likely to finalize its plans for beginning school on Sept. 8.
“Once that is done we’ll post it,” she said.
WVSDB has to not only prepare for classes, but also for residential care for about 2/3 of the students.
“We’re discussing all the cleaning, all the disinfecting, all the protocols that have to be in place, the masking and all these kinds of things,” Homberg said.
Temperature checks will be conducted routinely.
Teachers and school support staff return to work Aug. 25. Residential students will roll in from across the state on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.