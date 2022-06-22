I keep a document near the top of the working folder on my desktop (how old school) that I fill with ideas for my “On the loose” column and the beginnings of columns that didn’t go anywhere.
So although it’s the 2nd day of summer, let’s do some spring cleaning for the random thoughts file.
• Best insult for a 30-something who happens to agree with me on a controversial subject? “It’s nice to see us old guys sticking together.”
• When did being in the middle become a point of derision?
I’ve worked in mainstream media all my life, trying to stay in the middle and not be steered left nor right.
I’ve worshiped in mainline denominations — Methodist, Lutheran, Episcopal, Catholic.
John Donne, the 17th-Century cleric, said it best:
“No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as any manner of thy friends or of thine own were; any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
• Hey, State Department of Education. We’re at 108 days and counting since the old Administration Building burned down on Feb. 26. Bet the site wouldn’t have set in such disrepair this long if it were in Charleston.
• I saw the Beach Boys in concert twice in my life. The 1st time was in the mid-1970s, just a few years after their biggest surfin’ safari hits.
The 2nd time was 20 years later, when they tried to create the same vibe, down to having a squad of college cheerleaders onstage.
They should have been calling themselves the Beach Daddies at that point. It was creepy, to say the least.
• So many elected officials these days don’t seem to be able to differentiate between what they had to do to get elected — campaigning — and what they’re supposed to do once elected — governing.
The shining example in this state seems to be Patrick Morrisey, the carpet-bagging former drug lobbyist who rode a Republican wave into office in 2012, complaining that Darrell McGraw had been attorney general for too long and vowing to serve only 2 terms himself.
Somehow keeping that campaign promise didn’t seem to mean much when he won a 3rd term in 2020. Think he’ll go for 4?
• Good journalism, I remind my young colleagues often, keeps sentences short and clear. The lead ought to get to the point — usually in 20 words or less.
It’s a lesson that publicists, particularly of the bureaucratic strain, often forget. The lead off this press release was hanging in my ideas document for 3 years. I kept finding better things to build a whole column around than this:
“On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority’s Lippert Terrace, the Prevention First Lead Organizations in collaboration with the WVDHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health, Kanawha County Communities that Care, Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), and Verde® Environmental Technologies, Inc., maker of the Deterra® Drug Deactivation System, will be hosting a press conference to celebrate the launch of their Medication Disposal Campaign.”
If you’re counting, that’s 63 words long and nobody — absolutely nobody — cared what they were trying to say by the end.
• We all know cursive handwriting is becoming a thing of the past.
It strikes me that alphabetical order is probably following suit as we move more and more documents and knowledge onto devices and the cloud.
What’s the point? Search for a key word or phrase and the results appear in front of you from wherever they’re stored.
• Word play that never worked its way into a column, probably because word-loving readers have heard the thought expressed before:
We routinely hear words like disgruntled and ruthless, but never their opposites. Is a content worker gruntled? Is a considerate person ruthful?
• It’s time for preachers to quit working from the King James Bible. More accurate translations with more understandable language abound.
And this is coming from a guy whose name appeared on school registers his whole student career as “King, James.”
See ya next week.
