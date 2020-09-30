KEARNEYSVILLE — When Carter Wagoner (AKA the Tin Man) finished playing his role at Hospice of the Panhandle on Sept. 22, he had one thing to say:
“Oh, my aching feet.”
Well, that, and what an incredible experience it was for him to take part in the agency’s first-ever drive-through volunteer celebration.
Wagoner is the owner/director of Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
The celebration was the brainchild of Hospice’s volunteer committee. When members realized that because of the pandemic, they wouldn’t be able to host the usual annual volunteer dinner, designed to recognize Hospice’s 200-plus volunteers, they had to change plans. Normally scheduled in April, the celebration often takes place at an area restaurant.
“We knew that a dinner wasn’t going to be possible this year,” said Volunteer Services Manager Katrina Stevens. “But we didn’t want to not have a celebration.”
The year 2020 marks Hospice of the Panhandle’s 40th year in existence. When the volunteer committee, comprised of Wagoner, Stevens, social services director Sara Cohick, volunteer Cheryl Gregory and Wagoner’s fellow Hospice Board member Susan Trump, brainstormed about what to do in place of a dinner, the “Wizard of Oz” idea was born.
Because the 40th anniversary is the ruby anniversary, they thought about incorporating the ruby slippers, and everything else Oz.
“It was amazing how it all came together,” Stevens said. “It just grew into how we could make it a special, festive celebration.”
The celebration featured 10 of “The Wizard of Oz” cast, all of them decked out in costume – including Dorothy, and her little dog Toto, the Wicked Witch, Glinda the Good Witch, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion, the Wizard, a Munchkin, a Flying Monkey and, of course, the Tin Man.
They were stationed at different locations around Hospice’s Kearneysville campus as were staff members holding “thank you” signs. The volunteers drove through stations, and also picked up signature 40th-anniversary T-shirts, handmade masks, special Hospice badge holders, as well as lunch from Panera.
“Oh my goodness, what a day we had,” said Wagoner, the Tin Man. “It was so uplifting, so wonderful to see the volunteers and how joyful they were to be back on campus.”
Volunteers at Hospice have been unable to perform many duties, especially those involving patients, since the pandemic struck in March. Hospice is using volunteers currently in a limited capacity, doing clerical chores, performing veteran honor ceremonies and working at the front desk of the inpatient facility during visiting hours.
Volunteers also are able to make calls to patients and write cards and notes.
“They have been eager to be back at it, but we are always keeping their safety in mind, just as we do with all of our patients and families and staff members,” Stevens said.
But on a gloriously sunny day in late September, volunteers and staff met briefly and safely, laughing, taking photos, and waving at each other for the drive-thru celebration.
“I just loved it,” said volunteer Ruth Bradley. “I was smiling all evening when I got home, just thinking about it.”
Hospice also recognized 2019’s Volunteer of the Year, Stephanie See. See volunteered for 14 years with the agency in several capacities, but in mid-2020, became a Hospice of the Panhandle patient.
She suffered from pulmonary fibrosis. She passed away 5 days before the celebration, at Hospice’s inpatient facility. CEO Margaret Cogswell, Stevens and medical records coordinator Robin Pixler (See volunteered primarily in the medical records department) presented See with her award in late August.
After the volunteer drive-through was completed, the Wizard cast walked to the inpatient facility to visit patients from outside their rooms. One woman, seated close to the window, laughed heartily at the cast – especially the Tin Man – and blew kisses to each character.
“The highlight for me was at the very end when we spontaneously went over to the inpatient center and walked by the windows of patients in their rooms. One particular lady couldn’t have laughed or smiled any harder,” Wagoner said. “It made my whole day.”
Despite the fact it took three staff members at least a half hour to get Wagoner into costume – and despite the fact his boots were 2 sizes too small, he smiled through it all.
“It was just a great day,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.