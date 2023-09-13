A much-welcomed downpour that began Thursday night and scattered through the weekend brought some relief to farmers here.
Last week, the National Weather Service warned of severe storms, but most areas in Hampshire County only saw one to two inches of rain during the weekend.
On Sept. 8, Romney farmer John Arnold III asked Facebook users how much rain they had received from the Thursday storms, where commenters reported an inch in Romney, two inches in Capon Bridge, 1.94 inches in Augusta and 2.26 inches in Kirby.
Hampshire County Emergency Management Director Tad Malcolm, reported “no flooding whatsoever” – at least not that he was aware of.
“To my knowledge, I never received any calls for assistance,” Malcolm said and detailed that most of the action was concentrated in Points Thursday and moved over to Augusta the following day.
He did note that the high winds managed to blow off the roof off a shed and blow some trees down.
Rachel Timbrook with the 911 center said that the storms did not generate a lot of calls, but did mention a few calls that reported trees fallen, mainly in the Levels, Slanesville and Augusta areas.
Timbrook said they never received direct reports from the fire chiefs either, and Wardensville saw most of the action last weekend.
