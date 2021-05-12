Casualness is easy to spot. Take me for instance. I went from a suit and tie 15 years ago to polo shirts and cargo pants today. I think I’ve worn socks once this year.
Casualness is apparent in the way we dress, the way we address each other, even the way we eat.
Frankly, it’s a trend I like, but I was never one for much artificial propriety. However, hand in glove (all right, we ditched the gloves a few decades ago) with casualness comes coarseness.
We’re not just dressing more down-to-earth; we’re acting that way too. A lot of folks seem to find a satisfaction in letting others know what they think of them.
The trouble is one man’s frankness can easily become another man’s insult. The balance between down-to-earth candor and judgmental putdown is fine. More often than not any more, most of us seem oblivious to the distinction.
Consider these ruminations to be a long wind-up to this point: our slipping grasp of respect for others popped up time and again in the indictments the Hampshire County grand jury handed up last week.
Now, I recognize that all accusations of crimes are pointing out conduct that is unbecoming. Abusers have no respect for those around them. Drug-takers and dealers don’t either, nor do people who steal or drive drunk.
All those sorts of crimes led to indictments here, but as I worked my way through all 34 cases, another set kept popping up, fully a quarter of the charges. I rounded them up into one story with the sensible headline: “8 indictments target weapons, assault on officers.”
You could just as easily call them “acting out” or “conduct unbecoming.”
These are cases of folks lashing out or ready to lash out. In the better part of a decade of reporting on crime in Hampshire County I haven’t before seen quite the assemblage of these charges at one time.
Four or 5 of the people were indicted on the charge of possessing a weapon when prohibited. That means they were each convicted felons and West Virginia law says felons can’t have firearms. Yet, here they were with handguns, rifles and shotguns.
The assemblage includes people who graduated from having guns when they’re barred to a few who thought waving a gun (or machete) around was called for in whatever situation they found themselves in.
Never a good idea, particularly if it’s in front of an officer. I’m not sure it’s a good idea in front of a friend or relative either, come to think on it.
From brandishing, it’s just a step up to wanton endangerment (firing off a round or 2), terroristic threats or thumping on an officer — pushing, head-butting, hitting or kicking. Thankfully, our officers tended to respond with Tom A. Swift Electronic Rifles rather than bullets.
The list also includes indictments on a couple of folks who fled, high speed and apparently without much regard for the safety of those in the way. Surprisingly, history shows that fleeing is predominantly a man’s act, but this time it was both women.
You can read the particulars of the cases over on the news pages under the “8 indictments...” headline.
But I didn’t want to let the moment pass without expressing my wonderment here at the growth in conduct unbecoming. As I said, I haven’t seen such a collection of similar charges at one time before. Here’s hoping it’s not going to be a growing trend.
And hat’s off to new prosecutor Rebecca Miller for making a point of pushing for every one of those indictments.
