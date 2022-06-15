After 2 years, 4-H offers ‘blast from the past’
The last 2 years are over, and 4-H camp is back in business.
And the energy surrounding this week’s festivities? Excitement.
“I’m really excited, because we have a new building,” said 13-year-old Kade Suddath, a Romney Middle School student who returned to 4-H camp this week (which runs until Friday). The new conference center at Hampshire Park was open and ready for business early this spring, and this week, campers like Kade are thrilled to take advantage of it.
Kade’s not new to the summer camp circuit here by any means, but the pandemic did throw a wrench into his plans for the last 2 summers. He ended up taking camping trips with his family since camps countywide were postponed. Which, he said, was fun, but he was looking forward to seeing his friends at 4-H camp again.
This year’s theme is “Blast from the Past,” and the middle schooler explained how this year’s camp works.
“We got to pick our own courses,” he said. “I picked outdoor survival skills, stream exploration and hiking.”
He has an affinity for the Great Outdoors, obviously.
Because he’s 13, Kade is considered an “older” camper, and his days during this week’s camp are chock-full of workshops, STEM activities, games and visits from community members. For example, this week will see visits from Appalachian storytellers, West Virginia Highland Dancers and more, and workshops like “Coding at Camp,” hemp jewelry, kitchen science, woodworking, sign language and more.
A lot more.
It’s a veritable smorgasbord of activities, and one of the main reasons Kade said he enjoys 4-H camp.
“It’s just really fun,” he said simply. “There are lots of things to do, and you get to see the other kids during the summer.”
This return to in-person summer camps is a welcome one for many Hampshire County families. It’s a deeply rooted tradition here for many, and even though the pandemic shut 4-H and other summer camps here down, 2022 is finally feeling like a “normal” summer.
Earlier this month, Hampshire Park hosted the Sheriff’s Kids Kamp, where kids aged 9-14 connected with local law enforcement officers.
Now that the clamp-down of the pandemic is easing, more and more activities, camps and opportunities are available for kids here, including music events and festivals happening countywide over the next few weekends (hello, Bluegrass Festival at Wapocoma on June 25), vacation bible schools at many area churches and, of course, the Hampshire County Fair, which is what Kade is setting his sights on next.
“I’m showing goats this year,” he said proudly.
