ROMNEY — An exhibit highlighting Romney’s unique connection to the ratification of the 19th amendment is underway at the Hampshire County Public Library.
The 2nd-floor exhibit, titled “Why West Virginia Was the State that had to be Won,” opened Aug. 26 at the library and is running until Friday, where it will be moved to the old Rexall building (next to the courthouse) and open until Sept. 11.
Romney’s role in the ratification of the 19th amendment was tied to then-Governor John J. Cornwell, who convened a Special Session of the W.Va. legislature on Feb. 27, 1920 to address women’s right to vote, and the battle to ratify the amendment began.
The legislative session was one of the most dramatic ones in state history, and arguably the most important, because without the state’s ratification, women wouldn’t have gained the right to vote in 1920.
Luanne Smith and Alyson Reeves completed research to compile the exhibit to share this period of Romney’s history with folks who are interested in learning more about how the state played a pivotal role in giving white women the right to vote.
Once the exhibit moves to the Rexall building, it will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 until Saturday, Sept. 11. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.