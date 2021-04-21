April 12: Thomas Harrison Pyles Jr, 25, of Wardensville was arrested on a warrant out of Mineral County for improper registration, driving while license suspended or revoked-3rd offense, speeding and no insurance.
April 12: Matthew Craig Arbogast, 37, of Green Spring was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for camping in designated area, and fires only in fireplaces.
April 12: John Austin Rodgers, 57, of Augusta was arrested for person prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony crime.
April 13: Austin Lee Allen, 27, of Berkeley Springs was arrested DUI-Drug 1st Offense.
April 14: Waylon Michael Hickerson, 36, of High View was arrested for obstructing, possession of meth, trespassing, and public intoxication.
April 16: Marshall Lee Wratchford, 26, of Moorfield was arrested for possession of meth.
April 12-18
Warrant/process service: 9
