To uphold community standards and preserve property values, the Hampshire County Planning Commission has formed a specialized subcommittee to investigate the viability of adding codes to enforce covenant rules and maintain residential integrity in the county.
“It’s going to be long; we’re going to be thorough,” said Rolf Ronken, who was voted as the subcommittee’s leader during last Wednesday’s HCPC meeting.
The subcommittee establishment comes in response to concerns raised at last Wednesday’s meeting regarding two subdivisions in Augusta: Sleepy Knolls Subdivision and Apple Manor Subdivision.
Mike and Ronette Fertig were the first to speak in front of the HCPC board, and they explained that since they had moved back to the county in March, they ran into several issues with the residents near Emily Court in the Sleepy Knolls subdivisions.
The couple shared that pit bulls, pigs and around 20 goats roamed the subdivision without supervision, sometimes roaming in their yard, and Ronette reported that there is a constant “strong smell of human feces.”
Mike added that he had suffered migraines from the music and loud noise coming from other residential properties in the subdivision, especially during parties.
“It’s never-ending music and drugs,” Ronette alleged.
Additionally, the couple reported that because those residents lived in trailers and tents, anytime the Fertigs contacted law officers, those residents “cleared out” before the officers arrived.
Since it’s hard to enforce covenant agreements without an active HOA (Home Owners Association) HCPC member and county commissioner Dave Cannon suggested the couple talk with an attorney, as it only takes “two unit owners to file a civil suit against these individuals,” according to the state code.
Cannon clarified that although he is against implementing official zoning regulations for the county, he supports creating a “middle ground” committee that oversees properties that become a “detriment to fellow citizens.”
Planning Commission member Bryan Edwards suggested the couple schedule a meeting with Sheriff Nathan Sions and possibly the local Department of Natural Resources regarding trash and sanitation issues.
Hampshire County Health Department sanitarian Derrick Haggerty said he had not “identified any kind of illegal sewage” – the state DEP would handle the trash issue.
Michael Fratini, who owns a lot on Apple Manor Estates Subdivision on Fairground Road, presented a complaint for a salvage yard that he said had been a problem for a couple of years. He gave board members letters from the West Virginia Department of Transportation and pictures of the yard that appeared to house about 30-50 vehicles. He said the state was handling the issue.
Board members approved Ronken to lead a subcommittee that would do research into other county codes and see what the best options are – if any – for the county in dealing with problems similar to the two complaints.
Ronken detailed that the subcommittee is looking closely at what other counties have done with additional code that allows the county to act when covenants and restrictions have failed to fix problems in the subdivisions.
“Counties around us have implemented additional code; our subcommittee is looking at what code they have enacted and whether or not it has been effective. We’ll then decide whether or not we move forward with something similar with their code,” he said, emphasizing that if forward movement was made into creating some type of agency, it would be more of a “last resort” for handling disputes.
HCPC members approved the proposal of a campground along Little Cacapon Road, requested by Ritchie and Rachel Crim. The couple said the 10 camp lots along the riverfront would be a “glamping” farming experience for guests. All lots would be self-sufficient with water and electricity and share one large septic and pump station.
Planning Director Amanda Barnes told the board that Revv Renewables, who heads the Ford Hill Road solar project, has yet to contact the Planning Commission since their March presentation.
