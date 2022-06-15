Nurse named top employee
CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland has named registered nurse Tim McGraw its 2022 Pinnacle award winner — its Employee of the Year.
McGraw is a practice-based care manager in the Center for Clinical Resources and has 37 years of service at UPMC Western Maryland. He is recognized as an excellent nurse with unmatched compassion and uncommon problem-solving ability.
“I strive to treat patients as I would my family,” McGraw said.
He was selected from a group of 8 colleagues, all Values in Action award winners. Each VIA award winner displayed specific and sustained accomplishments exceeding expectations to meet the challenge of healthcare change.
As the Pinnacle award winner, Tim receives a prime parking spot for the entire year and was also presented with a cash award at an awards dinner honoring the VIA winners.
