GLEN JEAN — Leaders of the Boy Scouts of America are poised to welcome more than 15,000 scouts from all over the United States to the hills of West Virginia for the next two weeks. Volunteer leaders arrive today at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County and Wednesday, the Scouts themselves will arrive to make camp for nine days on the sprawling grounds.
“Every one of our Jamborees is a different opportunity to showcase West Virginia and showcase to the country what is happening here,” said Tom Pendleton, Director of the National Scout Jamboree.
The facility opened in 2013. It played host to a National Jamboree in 2017, the World Scout Jamboree in 2019, and then the 2021 Jamboree was cancelled due to Covid. During those ten years since the Summit opened, development has grown and a lot of permanent infrastructure has been put into place to welcome scouts and provide a world class experience in the hills of West Virginia.
“We’ve got one of the largest skateboard parks in the world, one of the largest shooting ranges in the world, and we’ve got more zip lines than anywhere. It’s a phenomenal place for young people to test themselves and challenge themselves,” said Tico Perez, Chair of the National Jamboree.
“Some of those same people who were planning with us since 2021 are still on board and we’ve got a great group of volunteers putting it together this year,” said Pendleton.
There are so many world class activities on the property, even Pendleton and Perez admit it’s impossible to take in all of the activities in a nine-day stay. They hope it will entice scouts to return and continue to experience the Summit and learn from its challenges.
“It’s a hope units will come back with their troops and run summer camp here. We have summer camps and specialty camps here. We’re about a 10 hour drive from two-thirds of our scouting movement, so West Virginia was the perfect location for us to serve kids throughout the country. I hope this jamboree encourages them to come back with their units and try the things they didn’t get to try,” said Perez.
Along with the outdoor adventures another big change from the last National Jamboree will be the camp’s bordering property is now America’s newest National Park. Adventures in the New River Gorge National Park are part of the opportunities offered to scouts during their stay. The West Virginia location was selected in large part because of the 70,000 acre property which at the time of the selection was the New River Gorge National River. Scout leadership determined the managed wildland was the perfect buffer zone for what they hoped to accomplish with their facility.
Leadership will be one of the key themes at this year’s event. Pendleton said the goal of scouting overall is to prepare America’s leaders for tomorrow and plan to place a heavy emphasis on leadership skills during the nine-day jamboree.
“We’re bringing in top level speakers from around the country to talk about leadership. One of the aims of scouting is leadership,” Pendleton said.
Along with the 15,000 scouts camping on the Summit Bechtel property for the nine days, officials anticipate there will be another 5,000 people who are visitors or volunteers coming through the property to be part of the event.
