GLEN JEAN — Leaders of the Boy Scouts of America are poised to welcome more than 15,000 scouts from all over the United States to the hills of West Virginia for the next two weeks. Volunteer leaders arrive today at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County and Wednesday, the Scouts themselves will arrive to make camp for nine days on the sprawling grounds.

“Every one of our Jamborees is a different opportunity to showcase West Virginia and showcase to the country what is happening here,” said Tom Pendleton, Director of the National Scout Jamboree.

