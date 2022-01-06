Hampshire County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 7, due to inclement weather.
"Go out and enjoy the 1st snow of the year," encouraged transportation supervisor J.W. See on the school callout Thursday evening.
Hampshire County is currently under a winter storm warning, after snowfall began shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday evening, and the warning will be in effect until 4 a.m.
Currently, the region is expected to receive at least 4 inches of snow.
