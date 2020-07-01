AUGUSTA — When the Hampshire High School class of 2020’s senior year came to an all-too-abrupt halt, it seemed like all of the events that make a senior year special, such as prom, were headed by the wayside thanks to the global pandemic.
Some folks in the HHS community are looking to change that with a July 17 prom — with the theme “A Year to Remember” — to be held at Bigg Rigg’s barn in Augusta from 7-11 p.m.
Spearheading the effort is Kristin Mumpower, a parent of 2020 senior Kalei Haines. Her plan for Hampshire County is a simple one: have a senior-focused prom, independent of the school itself, to give them a night to celebrate with their friends.
“The seniors were cut short of their senior year,” Mumpower explained. “It was very important to me for them to have closure with their classmates as they begin their new journey in life.”
Gov. Jim Justice’s word on proms in the Mountain State was a firm one: “Unfortunately, proms still cannot be allowed. It’s not only extremely difficult, it's for all practical purposes impossible to keep social distancing indoors, and especially when you’re having close dancing and singing.”
While Justice’s sentiment about proms was heard, this event, while holding the classic moniker, is not technically a “prom” because it isn’t sanctioned by HHS itself.
Stephanie Shoemaker, director of the Hampshire County Health Department, offered her input on this event, working with Mumpower to stage this event in the most health-conscious way possible.
“This event does not need Health Department approval, though we did reach out to ensure that there were safety practices in place,” Shoemaker explained. “We want to make sure that if this event is going to happen, this event and any event is as safe as possible.”
So, the question is, how will the community make this event work in the time of COVID-19?
“When the seniors arrive, anyone who comes, we have to take their temperature,” said Mumpower. “It’s not mask-mandatory, and it will be held in a barn so all the doors will be open and fresh air will be flowing through.”
As far as following the social distancing guidelines, the plan is for seniors to sit 4 per table (the tables seat 6-8 people), so attendees can spread themselves out.
Anyone who shows up for this event, senior, date or chaperone, along with a temperature check at the door will have to answer 4 COVID-19 screening questions about recent contacts, symptom checks and seeing if they’ve had a fever in the last 24 hours.
“We want to get 2 or 3 lines going, hopefully,” Mumpower said. “And we can start checking temperatures at 6:30.”
One of the prom mainstays is the crowning of a Prom Queen and King, and last year’s prom royalty, Jessi Buckler and Grant Mayfield will help crown this year’s winners.
With the King and Queen question answered, another important part of prom is the music. Well, Mumpower has that under control, too.
“Hampshire Meats sponsored DJ Matt Clower,” Mumpower revealed.
Aaron Cox, owner of Hampshire Meats, said that as a local business, Hampshire Meats strives to support the community, especially seeing how rough this school year was for the seniors who have had to miss out on milestone high school events.
“With senior year being a milestone movement into their next stage of life, we felt that supporting an event like [this] would be an opportunity to give our much-deserving 2020 Trojan seniors a unique memory for their already-unique scrapbook,” Cox said.
With the restrictions placed on events with more than 100 people, Mumpower said she isn’t worried about the prom event reaching that many attendees, but more importantly, she needs an accurate head count of who plans on attending so that Calvin Riggleman and the Bigg Rigg’s staff can make enough food.
Mumpower expressed gratitude toward Riggleman, saying that he isn’t charging for food preparation, though donations are definitely needed for purchase, as well as for decorations.
While the ball is certainly rolling on this event, there are a few wrinkles that need to be ironed out, and Mumpower needs help with chaperones and volunteers to help with elements like parking.
“I’m really looking for chaperones that aren’t parents,” she said. She also mentioned that the sheriff’s department will be assisting with traffic control in Augusta the night of the event so students may arrive and leave as safely as possible.
Along with chaperones, there will be giveaways happening throughout the night during prom, and so Mumpower is still accepting donations for baskets or gift cards to be given away to make this night even more special for seniors.
Mumpower said she’d like students who want to attend to RSVP to her at kristinmumpower@yahoo.com by Friday. Those who don’t RSVP will still be welcome to attend, but an accurate count is helpful for food planning purposes. Anyone who wishes to donate or volunteer to help with the event in any way can also contact Mumpower.
“Their senior year was supposed to be the best year of their life,” Mumpower said. “They had no clue that day in March would be their last day pulling into HHS, parking in their assigned parking spot, walk the halls of HHS, see their classmates and friends, attend their last high school class and having that teacher for the last time. It was extremely hard for seniors.”
