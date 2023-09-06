CAPON BRIDGE — A spirit of honor will soar this Saturday for the 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride held at the Capon Bridge Fire Department grounds.
Organized by Terry and Larrice Craver, the Hampshire County Veteran Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to aiding veterans and their families in multiple counties, including Hampshire, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Morgan, Allegany (Md.) and Frederick (Va.).
Terry said that their journey began with a group of like-minded individuals who realized that national organizations often allocate funds to administrative costs, CEOs and celebrities, leaving very little support for veterans.
“We started with nothing, and we’ve built it up to what it is today,” Terry explained, emphasizing the foundation’s unwavering dedication.
The annual event will feature live music, food vendors, activities and a kid’s zone. Larrice noted that this year marks the return of the kid’s zone after pandemic-related disruptions, recalling that they, fortunately, received special permission from the governor to continue their celebration during those challenging times.
All funds collected by the organization go directly toward supporting veterans. Four years ago, they introduced $500 scholarships for high school graduates, regardless of their educational path.
“You’re covered in our foundation,” Terry emphasized.
Unlike national organizations, the foundation is run entirely by volunteer work, ensuring that 100 percent of donations directly assist families in need.
“We’re all volunteers; we don’t take any money, any gas money, or salaries,” Larrice said.
Since its inception, the foundation has supported over 100 families and continues to expand by “helping more veterans every year.”
Terry added that many veterans and their families are often too proud to ask for help. Still, the foundation seeks to bridge that reluctance by showing them they care through their yearlong efforts to raise funds for them and bring awareness of veterans’ importance to society.
“It helps the veterans to see the community come out,” Terry said of the event.
This year, the event will highlight the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration with t-shirts ranging from $15 (small-XL) to $18 (2X and above.)
The festival will begin early, with the Freedom Ride starting at Romney Cycles. Ride registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and live music begins at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free, and ample parking is available.
