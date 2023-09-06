Veterans fest

Last year’s fest saw lots of motorcycles, a good turnout and endless support for veterans.

CAPON BRIDGE — A spirit of honor will soar this Saturday for the 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride held at the Capon Bridge Fire Department grounds.

Organized by Terry and Larrice Craver, the Hampshire County Veteran Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to aiding veterans and their families in multiple counties, including Hampshire, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Morgan, Allegany (Md.) and Frederick (Va.).

