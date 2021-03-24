March 15: Travis Mark Digruttolo, 40, of Augusta was arrested for Prohibited Person, and Possession of Heroin.
March 16: Wade Eston Alt, 29, of Westernport, Md., was arrested on a Fugitive From Justice Warrant out of Allegany County, Md., for Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle.
March 17: David Allen Hatfield, 21, of Purgitsville was arrested on a Warrant out Hardy County for multiple charges of Sexual Assault 3rd Degree and Distribution and Display to minor of obscene matter.
March 18: Sandra Kenise Price, 51, of Knoxville, Md., was arrested for Possession of Meth.
March 15-21
Warrant/process service: 4
