The Hampshire County Assessor’s Office has announced its reporting deadlines for 2020.
Assessor Norma Wagoner said personal property, business and farm census/farm use forms will be mailed out to taxpayers in the last week of June.
Personal property forms are due in her office between July1 and Oct. 1.
Business personal property (known as the blue form) are due between July1 and Sept. 1. Failure to file these forms by the deadline will result in a penalty.
The farm census/farm use report is due July 1 to Sept. 1. Failure to have the farm use form in the assessor’s office by the Sept. 1 deadline will result in the property not getting the farm use applied and the value and taxes will increase significantly.
Homestead exemption sign up begins July 1 and runs to Dec. 1.
If you will be 65 years of age by June 30, 2021, or if you are totally and permanently disabled you may qualify for this exemption. If you qualify it will take $20,000 off of the assessed value of your residence.
If you are signed up for timber management, your report is due to the Department of Forestry in Charleston no later than Sept. 1. Mail to: Division of Forestry, 7 Players Club Drive, Charleston, WV 25311 (You should mail them certified).
The assessor’s office is always here to help you with forms and questions, Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone 304-822-3326 to ask questions or to schedule a time to come in.
Completed forms can now be placed in a secure dropbox at the door of the office building on High Street behind the Courthouse. Tax payments to the treasurer’s office can also be placed in the dropbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.