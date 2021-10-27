1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6 in September, the lowest rate since August 2008.
Total unemployment grew 1,200 over the month and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,100 to 36,000, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement.
West Virginia’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate fell a percentage point to 3.2 percent, the lowest rate on record for the state, the statement said.
Sean O’Leary, a policy analyst with the nonprofit West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, said on Twitter the unemployment rate’s continued drop is due in large part to workers leaving the labor force rather than finding employment. He said the falling rate is just as much “a story of population decline as it is anything else.’’
