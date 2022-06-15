MARTINSBURG — The state’s misconduct case against Judge Carter Williams opened here Tuesday morning amid technological confusion.
Just 1 of the 9 members of the Judicial Hearing Board was actually in the Berkeley County courtroom, Judge Michael Lorenson of the 23rd Circuit. The rest were connected via the Internet and making and securing the connections consumed more than an hour.
Once testimony began, it was a 3rd of Moorefield’s police force that took the stand, testifying about the events of last July 11 when Officer Deavonta Johnson saw Williams with a cellphone in hand while he was behind the wheel.
Johnson was wearing a body camera that evening and the recording was played as part of the Judicial Investigation Committee’s case against Williams.
He has been charged with 11 counts of judicial or professional misconduct. Ten of the charges arise out of the July 11 traffic stop. The other arises from a pair of instances when Williams walked out of the Moorefield Walmart without paying for the items he took to his car.
The state’s counsel, Teresa Tarr, pressed Johnson, Lt. Melody Burrows and Moorefield Police Chief Stephen Riggleman about calling Johnson either “boy” or “son;” the recording was indistinct.
Riggleman said he thought the comment referred to the relative youth of his department, not anything racist.
Burrows, who was the commanding officer on duty at the time of the traffic stop, told Johnson not to write Williams a ticket and let him leave.
But, she said, she didn’t know that Williams was driving on an expired license.
Witnesses for the state were scheduled through Tuesday. Williams’ attorney, Mike Benninger of Morgantown, is expected to begin calling defense witnesses today.
