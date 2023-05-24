WINCHESTER — John Handley High School history teacher – and Hampshire resident – Jeffery Keller brought home to Augusta the title of 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year last week.
Keller was selected in April as one of the state’s eight regional teachers of the year, and is now Virginia’s nominee for the national title.
He grew up in Augusta (attending Augusta Elementary and then Romney Middle, he recalled), graduating from HHS in 2004. Then, he attended Shepherd University, went on to earn a Masters in History from George Mason University in 2012 and is currently working on a PhD, too.
He and his wife – also a HHS graduate – moved to Winchester for 10 years, but moved back onto her family farm in 2018.
He’s been a staple at JHHS for 15 years.
“I took a one-year job at JHHS in 2008 after college. I fully anticipated being here one year and then going to law school,” Keller said. “However, I just fell in love with it.”
He’s passionate about history, about his students and about knowledge in general. One of the best things about being a teacher is playing a role in the lives of your many students.
“I love the relationships you get to have with students and the feeling that you can play a small part in them becoming who they become,” he added. “For some students, that means pushing themselves to go to prestigious schools and on to high-powered careers. For some students, it means figuring out they have a passion for community service. For some students it means developing a love for history or for writing. That’s the thing that keeps you coming back.”
Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said Keller would be an “outstanding ambassador” for the state at the national level.
“Jeffery encourages each of his students to set high goals and creates pathways for them to achieve excellence,” she said. “I am looking forward to visiting (JHHS) and watching him in action.”
Keller is the Region 4 Teacher of the Year and Winchester’s Teacher of the Year for 2024. There are seven other 2024 regional winners in Virginia as well.
The 2024 National Teacher of the Year will be announced next spring at a ceremony at the White House.
“It’s exciting. It’s validation for hard work and long hours.” Keller said. “I am thankful for my students, too — it’s really for them. They’re what it’s all about.”
