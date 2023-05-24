Jeffery Keller

Keller

WINCHESTER — John Handley High School history teacher – and Hampshire resident – Jeffery Keller brought home to Augusta the title of 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year last week.

Keller was selected in April as one of the state’s eight regional teachers of the year, and is now Virginia’s nominee for the national title.

