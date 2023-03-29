Romney Fire Company welcomes $210K national grant for volunteer service
ROMNEY — The Romney Fire Company is making big strides on a national stage. Last week it was awarded a $210,156 FEMA grant aimed to “recruit and retain” volunteers.
The grant, which the Town of Romney applied for last February, is part of a movement on the part of the town to integrate a little better with the fire company.
“This is all part of the town’s broader effort to work with the fire department, to help them as they help the community,” said Town of Romney attorney and grant writer Logan Mantz. “The big problem is that it’s expensive and hard to provide fire prevention in a small, poor area when we don’t have lots of money to do it.”
Enter the large-scale national grant opportunity.
The grant, which is funded through the SAFER program at the national level – Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response – has a mission to provide “critical resources” to the town’s fire company and increase its numbers.
That’s the “recruitment” part of the grant.
“It’s a small token of appreciation,” said Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons about the grant funds. “Hopefully, we can maintain the level of service we have now and hopefully attract new people.”
He added that, “we have the best group of volunteers around.”
“I don’t think there’s a better group of volunteers than in Hampshire County,” he said. “But everybody has to work and provide for their families.”
The Town of Romney helped write and submit the grant, a big part of which being a “pay per call” program, offering a small bit of compensation for volunteers.
“With the ever-rising cost of fuel, and just your time away from your family, whatever we have to do, that’s important to people,” Parsons said. “This money doesn’t go to the department; it goes directly to members to incentivize them to run calls and come out and help.”
The SAFER grant will come through as roughly $50,000 per year for four years, and when the four years are up, the company will be able to apply for it again.
And it’s not just the Romney Fire Company, either.
“Every fire company is eligible for this,” the fire chief explained. “Anyone who is a good-standing member with FEMA can apply for this.”
The Town of Romney has a three-pronged approach to work a little better, more seamlessly, with the fire company, Mantz said.
One of the prongs, the fire service fee that passed last year, is now in its implementation phase.
Another prong? The Romney code enforcement office is now working closely with the fire company to determine the biggest threats to fire safety within the town limits.
And the third prong is this “exciting” national grant.
“Getting $210,000 for a little town, it’s a federal grant, for little Romney,” Mantz said. “It was a pretty cool thing for us to see happen.”
Last week, Mayor Beverly Keadle added her enthusiasm, voicing that it’s a big deal – a really, really big deal – to have Romney on the national stage like this.
Parsons emphasized the high quality of county volunteers, and pointed out that it’s a different time for these volunteers than it even was 10 years ago.
“The demand for service today is totally different. It’s more demanding, more calls. It’s just more, and more, and more, and we have to do everything we can to recruit and retain these people,” he said. “Anything we can do to show them we’re appreciative of them is what we’re trying to accomplish.” ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.