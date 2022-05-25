This month’s election had at least 1 local twist beyond the razor-thin Republican primary in District 88.
More Hampshire residents came out to vote than has been usual in a midterm election.
The unofficial tally Tuesday night was 23.58%, with 3,259 voting either in-person, early or absentee by then. Another 30 people cast provisional ballots.
That total isn’t far off the 3,440 who voted 4 years ago in 2018 when Americans were still charged up from the 2016 presidential election — and West Virginians were voting on whether or not to send Democrat Joe Manchin back to the Senate (they did, in case you forgot).
But the 2 midterms before that, in 2014 and 2010, had much lower turnouts, just 17% in 2014 and 18.1% in 2010.
Early voting brought 530 people to the polls between April 27 and May 7, down from pandemic-inflated totals in 2020, but about double the early voting of the 2014 and 2018 midterms.
Voters gave incumbents Eric Strite and Sonja Embrey renominations for their 6-year terms as county clerk and circuit clerk. Both are unopposed in the November general election.
J.W. See III was given another 4-year term as conservation supervisor beginning July 1.
Democrats and Republicans both elected executive committee members, male and female separately, for the county, state and delegate, senate and congressional districts.
Ballots were cast by 2,426 Republicans and 786 Democrats. Another 47 people took nonpartisan ballots, voting on only school board and conservation supervisor.
Six ballots were returned blank on Election Day.
