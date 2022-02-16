ROMNEY — Four of 6 Romney Town Council candidates participated in a candidate forum organized by We the People of Hampshire County at The Bank of Romney Community Center Friday night.
Missing were incumbents Paula O’Brien and Bill Taylor, both running for re-election to full 4-year terms. Dillinger and Hileman also seek election to one of the 3 4-year terms available.
Savanna Morgret, who was appointed to her seat in October, and former councilman Carl Laitenberger, who lost his seat in last June’s election, are running for 2 unexpired terms.
Forum moderator Terry Craver had the candidates introduce themselves, and then took questions from the audience that were answered by each candidate in turn.
Asked his vision for Romney, Laitenberger focused on tourism, pointing out the town’s scenic location and history. In answering a later question on the state barn the town has acquired, he noted how many buildings the town has already lost, pointing out the community center in which the forum took place occupies the site of a hotel people still talk about.
Hileman praised Romney as a wonderful place to live and to raise children, emphasizing improvements in roads and sidewalks made over the past few years. Later she also advocated focusing on tourism — “a wonderful clean industry.”
Morgret saw Romney’s potential as “a little Mayberry,” remembering how in her childhood it had a thriving downtown, and saying she wants this for her children. She mentioned the Potomac Eagle and the river as things that attract people, and said she misses stores like Miller’s and Country Pride where you could run up the street for milk, while acknowledging business traffic and volume are needed to attract them.
Dillinger suggested the town seek out a niche — some particular thing it was known for that would attract people to it. She also felt the town needed to do something to give businesses a reason to locate in Romney, possibly a break in taxes.
Responding to a question about the number of vacant buildings on Main Street, both Morgret and Laitenberger mentioned the recent town ordinance that imposes increasing fines on owners of buildings left vacant. Laitenberger thought it effective, while Morgret suggested more could be done, perhaps tax breaks, and later recommended finding out what matters to a building’s owners and focusing on this as a promising approach to getting something done with buildings like Literary Hall.
Dillinger pointed out that most of the vacant buildings on Main Street had the same owner, and suggested it might be necessary to look beyond Main Street.
Where buildings are in poor repair, Hileman, Dillinger and Morgret suggested helping owners who are struggling financially find resources to help with repairs. Laitenberger suggested using tax breaks to reward people for fixing up properties, pointing out that currently people are punished for fixing up a property, since its assessed value, and therefore the property tax, increases.
Hileman noted that unlike many towns its size, Romney lacks a building code. While you cannot legislate people into doing the right thing, she said, a building code might get things moving.
None of the candidates saw much potential for large industry within the town of Romney, given the lack of large tracts of available land it would require, and Hileman also questioned whether there is adequate infrastructure, water and sewer.
Asked what might make Romney a safer place to live, several candidates praised the town police and mentioned the increase in the police force, as well as the need for people to keep their eyes open and watch out for one another.
Dilliinger added that the town needs to do more to support the fire department, pointing out the difficulty of relying on volunteers and very few communities in the country fail to support their fire departments.
The candidates were also asked to discuss the loss of revenue to the town due to what was described as the Central Hampshire Public Service District’s failure to comply with the terms of its contract with the city. Laitenberger complained during his term on council the County Commission had “danced around the issue” and provided no help at all, and Morgret said the city is considering legal action.
All the candidates agreed on the need to find an appropriate use for the old state barn, and all the candidates seemed motivated by a desire to make Romney a better place to live, several referring to what it had been like in the past.
Hileman praised her fellow candidates for their passion, assuring the audience that “any one of us will serve you honestly and well.”
Candidate forums sponsored by We the People of Hampshire County have become a regular feature of county elections. The next one, featuring school board candidates, takes place next week, on Friday night, Feb. 25, in The Bank of Romney Community Center; doors open at 6:30, forum at 7 p.m. o
