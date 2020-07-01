But, state will dictate conditions to counties
After months of sheltering in place and lamenting the mid-March closure of schools, the eyes of Hampshire County are starting to turn to the reopening of schools and what schools this fall will look like.
Will the classes even be in person? How will schools continue to follow safe social distancing guidelines? Will everyone be required to wear masks?
These and many of the other questions hurtling toward the Hampshire County Health Department don’t have set-in-stone answers yet, but they are working with the county school board to come up with ideas to move the schools forward in the safest and most health-conscious way possible.
“We are still working on a school reentry task force,” said Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said last week. “There’s a lot to think about with this; we have reviewed it and are batting around different scenarios, and we’re going to get that information out to parents as soon as we can.”
The task force meetings have been canceled for the last 2 weeks, but Shoemaker hopes that some direction soon will be coming from the state to point Hampshire County in the right direction as far as school reentry.
At Monday evening’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pancione added that this week, he will be sending out surveys to folks in Hampshire County to get a feel for how many families would feel comfortable sending their children to in-person school.
Pancione describe some of the questions that this survey may entail such as: “How many students in your family attend school? Do you intend to send them back, knowing that we have increased sanitation, social distancing and recommended masks for students? Would you be interested in choosing a virtual school option for your students?”
The West Virginia Department of Education came out with a few possible school reentry scenarios, including elements of a regular school day that might have to change to fit the new, social-distance-conscious guidelines.
The safer at school and safer at home plan outlines that students will attend school a minimum of 4 days a week with 1 day of remote learning, where the building will be thoroughly sanitized. The state information showed that this is the preferred elementary scenario.
Blended learning delivery models are also being looked at, with students attending school a limited number of days with possible limited class sizes and scheduling aimed at minimizing student movement too much throughout the building.
The last scenario considered by the state board is full remote delivery, which is the potential plan if an outbreak occurs in one of the schools and a stay-at-home order is issued. Teachers and students will, in this case, communicate daily as students complete their assignments remotely.
So, what does reentry look like in Hampshire County right now? The task force hasn’t yet developed a full answer to that question, because direction is still needed from the state.
“We will have some level of in-person classrooms,” Shoemaker explained. “What exactly that will look like is up in the air.”
Along with adjusting the school day’s look and feel, several other elements brought up by the state need to be considered.
For example, schools should consider limiting visitors in the buildings and develop protocols for mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing, etc. Now might be the time to consider outdoor learning whenever possible as well and the role of nurses will be more important than ever to monitor the health of students, staff and facilities.
With the state reopening, Hampshire County conversations turn again to the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony at Wapacoma campground, which has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18.
As of right now, considering the case numbers for COVID-19 in Hampshire County, the graduation ceremony is still a go.
“If we continue to run fairly smoothly, graduation will occur,” Shoemaker said. o
The state Board of Education wants your input about school reentry efforts and how to best respond to student, staff and community needs in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.
Find 3 additional surveys to take on the WVDE website (https://wvde.us/) and search “Re-entry Surveys.” Let your voice be heard as the Mountain State prepares to face this challenge head-on.
