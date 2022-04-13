1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s highway cleanup event is set for this month, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is taking registrations.
Individuals and organizations can register to pick up trash on state-maintained roads. The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests for workers.
Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate in the April 23 event.
Registration is required by April 15. Call 1-800-322-5530 or email dep.aah@wv.gov.
Last year, more than 3,500 volunteers removed 240,000 pounds of litter from over 1,000 miles of roadway, the department said.
The state Division of Highways co-sponsors the Adopt-A-Highway program, which is administered by the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.
CHARLESTON — A COVID-19 count after a review found nearly all of them were not related to the coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Human Resources lowered its death count since the start of the pandemic from 6,839 to 6,716.
The DHHR said Bureau for Public Health epidemiologists completed what it called a reconciliation process for 2021 that looks at all COVID-19 death reports.
Of the 3,948 deaths reported in 2021, 122 deaths, or 3%, were determined not to be virus-related. In addition, 5 duplicate deaths from last year were identified during the reconciliation process and 3 additional deaths from 2020 were determined not to be from COVID-19 and taken off the state’s dashboard. The deaths originally were reported to DHHR as virus-related through a death report, but the death certificate later determined the cause was not COVID-19, the department said.
The latest count also 7 additional deaths reported since Monday, DHHR said.
Last week there were 263 active cases of COVID-19 statewide, the lowest since the first full month of the pandemic in early 2020. Gov. Jim Justice warned against complacency, because the omicron descendant BA.2 has sparked a new wave of infections in other parts of the world.
“Whatever we do, we can’t drop our guard,” Justice said. “We’ve already seen this play out many times before. A new variant will show up on another continent, then it makes its way to California or New York, and, eventually, we end up dealing with it in West Virginia.”
CHARLESTON — Landowners in eight West Virginia counties can apply for the state Division of Forestry’s Forest Stewardship Program.
The program helps with forest management and offers financial aid to eligible applicants.
Landowners in Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties can apply. Required forms are available online.
The landowner will hire a consulting forester from an approved list during the application. After approval, the consulting forester may proceed with work on the stewardship plan and submit it for approval.
Landowners will receive reimbursement of 75% of the cost of the plan based on $600 for the plan and $6.50 per acre.
More information is available from the Division of Forestry regional office or the Charleston office at 304-558-2788.
CHARLESTON — A former federal prosecutor and West Virginia native who comes from generations of coal miners has been appointed to the state’s highest court, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
C. Haley Bunn of Oceana, Wyoming County, will join the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Bunn fills the seat vacated by former Justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned to return to private law practice in February. She will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in 2024.
Bunn, who graduated with honors from West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law, began her legal career in private practice at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in Charleston before serving seven years as a federal prosecutor.
Bunn’s primary focus as a prosecutor was southern West Virginia’s opioid epidemic. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice selected her as one of 12 prosecutors in the country to serve in a newly created Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.
During her time working for the U.S. government, Bunn prosecuted West Virginia doctors for illegally prescribing opioids, as well as opioid dealers and distributors. After leaving the United States Attorney’s Office, Bunn rejoined Steptoe & Johnson.
Bunn comes from a multigenerational family of West Virginia coal miners. Two of her great-grandfathers, both of her grandfathers, her father, and many other family members have been underground coal miners. Her husband’s family operated coal mines in West Virginia for decades.
