CAPON BRIDGE — On Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, the second annual Cacapon Riverfest will showcase river fun with kids, art, music and food!
The festival is a free event coordinated by the Friends of the Cacapon River and hosted by the River House.
The incredible two-day celebration includes river activities, environmental education, art, food and all-day music. Last year over 1,000 people experienced the fun-filled festival.
The River House will be the spot for river activities like a rock skipping contest, homemade boat race, and a chance to sit in the river. Locals and travelers can join the fun and enjoy live music on the riverside stage throughout the day. The nature lecture series returns with more room at the Capon Bridge library.
“We are so excited about all the fun activities planned for all ages to enjoy,” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “And we have incredible musical talent including Nashville’s Joe Hott headlining on Saturday night.”
The Riverfest will also include interactive educational displays in the River House yard from Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, WV Rivers Coalition, Cacapon Institute, Potomac Riverkeepers, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Trout Unlimited and Friends of the Cacapon River.
Cacapon Riverfest is a collaborative event from the Friends of the Cacapon River and the River House. Cacapon Riverfest is sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, Cacapon Institute, Potomac Riverkeepers, local business and individual donors, and by grants from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the WV Department of Environmental Protection.
For more information, contact the Cacapon Riverfest Facebook (facebook.com/CacaponWvRiverfest) or Tim Reese at tim@cacaponriver.org.
